Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Championship have become synonymous over the past several years as he’s essentially enjoyed the longest run with the title. Cody Rhodes was the one to take the title away from him at Wrestlemania and it’s been clarified that the two might compete in a rematch sooner than expected.

For the time being, the two rivals Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns will team up against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) in a tag team match at Bad Blood on October 5. Heading into this week’s Smackdown, WWE announced that an angle with the two was filmed at Georgia Tech University (where Reigns played college football) and will air on the show.

In the conversation, Roman Reigns mentioned that the stadium was his because he played football there, while Rhodes reminded him that Georgia was his home state. After reflecting on how The Bloodline has taken everything away from him, he now has nothing left to lose. Rhodes responded by saying that if he has lost everything, he’s no longer himself.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes could be in the pipeline

Rhodes then proceeded to ask Roman Reigns if he had his back for their tag team match at Bad Blood so he could return the favor. The OTC agreed but then he also announced that he’s taking back what’s his after Bad Blood, that’s the WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes Could Drop The Undisputed WWE Title Before Wrestlemania 41

Complete Roman Reigns – Cody Rhodes segment from tonight's #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tFtP1dphau — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) September 21, 2024

As Roman Reigns was about to leave, Rhodes stopped him, saying the Undisputed Title wasn’t his. The reply came that Rhodes was standing in his way. Cody moved out of the way but it was further noted how Cody was standing in the former champion’s way in life.

The night didn’t end for Cody on Smackdown as he appeared after Kevin Owens & The Street Profits defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu and WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) in the main event of the show via disqualification. As Owens was attacked, Rhodes made the save by coming out with a chair in hand. He hit the Tongas with the chair and gave Fatu a Cody Cutter.

Heading into Smackdown, Roman Reigns was also advertised to make an appearance on live TV alongside Rhodes but that wasn’t the case. There’s no update on whether he will be there on next week’s episode or not.