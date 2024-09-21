The much speculated Dumpster Match has officially been announced on WWE Smackdown set for two weeks from now with Chelsea Green set to face Michin under the mentioned capacity.

Putting up some great character work, Green was featured in a comedy vignette on this week’s WWE SmackDown, with her preparation for the bout having some sort of dumpster diving. The commentary team then made the official match announcement. As always, Green was unhappy with the announcement since it would be taking place on Michin’s home turf.

chelsea green has some of the best character work in the women’s division, this segment just proves it 😭 plus that dumpster match against michin is gonna be great #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/xJXc3D3955 — 𝓙𝓸𝓱𝓷 (@TwistedJohnX) September 21, 2024

Originally, the match setup went down on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown where Green sent her fellow blue brand star Michin crashing into a trash can with the Unprettier finisher. Green later featured in a post-show interview but the good times for her were cut short by the arrival of former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero.

In their conversation, Guerrero noted that she enjoyed Green’s usage of the trash can, and hence suggested the idea of having a Dumpster Match between Green and Michin. Green wasn’t a fan of the idea but the current WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis agreed and he was keen on making the match, official.

To win the Dumpster Match, Green will have to place her opponent inside a dumpster and close the lid on WWE Smackdown. The most recent such match occurred on an April 2017 episode of WWE Raw in which Braun Strowman defeated Kalisto. The inaugural Dumpster Match took place at WrestleMania 14 Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie defeated The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Match card for upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown

WWE SmackDown September 27 episode will go down from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and it will be the second-last episode before the Bad Blood premium live event. The current match card for the weekly episode of WWE’s blue brand goes as follows,

– Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Andrade has a 3-2 upper hand in this series)

– Number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Championship at Bad Blood: Bayley vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown October 4 episode takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and it will mark the final episode before Bad Blood 2024 PLE for which the below-mentioned match has been announced,

– Dumpster match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin