Cody Rhodes captured the biggest win of his career at WWE WrestleMania 40 Sunday after he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of the night. The win earned him the most coveted prize in the sports entertainment business, the Undisputed WWE Championship while it also dethroned Roman from the earlier title run which ended up becoming the longest-reign with the title in the modern era.

Following the title change, it appeared that Cody Rhodes might go on to remain the champion for a year until Wrestlemania 41 which is not a lock. A feud with The Rock over the top title is expected to go down in early 2025 and there are doubts if the WWE Championship will be involved in the scenario.

The Rock was last seen during the post-Wrestlemania episode of Raw, where he had a promo segment with Cody Rhodes to inform him about the unfinished feud they need to get done with. The Rock also vowed that he would pursue The American Nightmare as soon as he comes back to tease that a future Wrestlemania showdown would be reserved for the two.

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock might have People’s Championship playing a key role

In an update, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes included an alternative angle that kept the scenario open about Cody Rhodes’ one-year run ending before Wrestlemania 41. The introduction of the People’s Title by The Rock served as the backup plan, allowing WWE to capitalize on it if Cody’s run didn’t extend as planned,

“One of the deals with Rock and Cody, a year ago, was if Cody – it was not a lock that Cody would have a one-year run. He could but one of the things I was pretty much told is the reason for the People’s Title was a back up for Cody not to go a year. So, they could go with something else.”

Per the earlier reports, Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock should serve as a marquee match at Wrestlemania 41 and the build of the match should commence after the latter returns on WWE programming, possibly in early 2025.