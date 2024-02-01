sportzwiki logo
  Roman Reigns Possibly Dropping WWE Universal Title At Wrestlemania 40

Roman Reigns Possibly Dropping WWE Universal Title At Wrestlemania 40

Arindam Pal

Feb 1, 2024 at 7:04 PM

Roman Reigns Possibly Dropping WWE Universal Title At Wrestlemania 40

We are just a few weeks away from the biggest premium live event of this year Wrestlemania 40 where Roman Reigns is expected to be the main-eventer, as always. Around his match, WWE is reportedly making plans for a long time. Speculations around the upcoming event are an all-time high and previous reports also noted how the company had plans set for the show even before the 39th edition passed by from Hollywood.

This was essentially confirmed after Cody Rhodes pulled off the win at back-to-back two Royal Rumble matches with his 2024 Rumble victory. After this win, he was quick to point out Roman Reigns to indicate that he was going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to set up a rematch from last year.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match by eliminating CM Punk in the end. Apart from pointing toward Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare also confirmed during the post-match press conference that he’s coming for The Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

TheWrestlingBlog reported the following about the possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40 and the latter possibly losing the WWE Championship on the show so that Cody can finally “finish his story,”

“There’s a good amount of support for the idea of Roman Reigns losing the title at WrestleMania 40, as the feeling is that a lot of the rivalries that WWE has left for Roman Reigns don’t need the title moving forward.”

Most recently, Roman Reigns has crossed a huge milestone and the internal feeling is that his number of days as the champion is mostly secured to run at least through this year’s end. After toppling 1238 days as the WWE Universal Champion, he also crossed Bruno Sammartino’s second-longest WWE Title reign which makes him hold the fourth-longest WWE title reign in history right now.

There are speculations that Roman Reigns might eventually surpass Hulk Hogan’s title reign which would make him the second-longest title reign in pro wrestling where only Sammartino will be staying ahead of him. But ultimately, things will depend on Cody Rhodes and whether he succeeds in dethroning the champion.

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Universal Championship

