sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match

Arindam Pal

Jan 30, 2024 at 2:07 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match

Moving into Wrestlemania 40, the WWE women’s division can expect something exceptional as Elimination Chamber 2024 will be waiting in Australia. It appears that the female talents from the Raw Women’s Division will get to compete in the gimmick-based Chamber Match and the winner of that match will get to challenge for the women’s world title at Wrestlemania 40.

The official Road to Wrestlemania 40 began this week on Raw but there was no essential announcement regarding how WWE is setting things up for Elimination Chamber 2024. However, PWInsider has come up with a spoiler on how things will be set up for the women’s version of the Chamber match that’s waiting within a few weeks from now.

Wrestlemania 40: Update On CM Punk Missing WWE PLE Due To Injury

It appears that the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match is set to take place at the upcoming WWE PLE waiting by the end of next month. The winner of that high-stakes match will get an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The report also suggested that several women will be competing in the Chamber match, but no such participants were hinted at.

Wrestlemania 40: Multi-Person PLE Main Event Not Considered For Roman Reigns

Elimination Chamber 2024: Possible favorites to win Women’s Chamber match

Two prominent names for the championship opportunity are being speculated and those two names are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. The latter name has returned from an injury caused by Rhea Ripley, months ago, and from a storyline perspective, it makes sense that the former Smackdown Women’s Champion will be gunning for Judgment Day’s MAMI.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch has also long been waiting to get her hands on Ripley and a dream match at Wrestlemania 40 makes perfect sense between the two top figures of the Raw Women’s Division. This aspect keeps Lynch the current favorite to emerge as the winner of the Elimination Chamber 2024 match and confirm the bout against Ripley at the Show of Shows.

The Elimination Chamber 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled for February 24th, and it will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. No matchup or superstar has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing.

Tagged:

elimination chamber

Rhea Ripley

Women's Elimination Chamber

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Related Article
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match

Jan 30, 2024, 2:07 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Update On CM Punk Missing WWE PLE Due To Injury
Wrestlemania 40: Update On CM Punk Missing WWE PLE Due To Injury

Jan 30, 2024, 2:01 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Multi-Person PLE Main Event Not Considered For Roman Reigns
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Multi-Person PLE Main Event Not Considered For Roman Reigns

Jan 30, 2024, 1:56 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Interesting Facts And Records Set At January WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Interesting Facts And Records Set At January WWE PLE

Jan 29, 2024, 12:51 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Possibly Planning For A Triple Threat Title Match Headliner?
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Possibly Planning For A Triple Threat Title Match Headliner?

Jan 28, 2024, 6:34 PM

Elimination Chamber 2024: Negative Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE PLE
Elimination Chamber 2024: Negative Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE PLE

Jan 28, 2024, 6:25 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy