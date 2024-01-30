WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On Plans For Women’s Chamber Match

Moving into Wrestlemania 40, the WWE women’s division can expect something exceptional as Elimination Chamber 2024 will be waiting in Australia. It appears that the female talents from the Raw Women’s Division will get to compete in the gimmick-based Chamber Match and the winner of that match will get to challenge for the women’s world title at Wrestlemania 40.

The official Road to Wrestlemania 40 began this week on Raw but there was no essential announcement regarding how WWE is setting things up for Elimination Chamber 2024. However, PWInsider has come up with a spoiler on how things will be set up for the women’s version of the Chamber match that’s waiting within a few weeks from now.

It appears that the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match is set to take place at the upcoming WWE PLE waiting by the end of next month. The winner of that high-stakes match will get an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The report also suggested that several women will be competing in the Chamber match, but no such participants were hinted at.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Possible favorites to win Women’s Chamber match

Two prominent names for the championship opportunity are being speculated and those two names are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. The latter name has returned from an injury caused by Rhea Ripley, months ago, and from a storyline perspective, it makes sense that the former Smackdown Women’s Champion will be gunning for Judgment Day’s MAMI.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch has also long been waiting to get her hands on Ripley and a dream match at Wrestlemania 40 makes perfect sense between the two top figures of the Raw Women’s Division. This aspect keeps Lynch the current favorite to emerge as the winner of the Elimination Chamber 2024 match and confirm the bout against Ripley at the Show of Shows.

The Elimination Chamber 2024 WWE premium live event is scheduled for February 24th, and it will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. No matchup or superstar has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing.