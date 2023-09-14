Royal Rumble 2024 Date And Location Officially Announced By WWE

Ending the long-standing speculations, WWE has finally announced the details of Royal Rumble 2024. This eventually proved the earlier reports true where the event was always touted to be hosted from WWE’s home territory of Florida. Now, WWE has confirmed the same with an official statement.

The Tampa Bay area in Orlando, Florida will be hosting the festivities for Royal Rumble 2024 as the premium live event will emanate from St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays. The PLE will go down on Saturday, January 27. Two nights later, WWE Raw will also emanate in Tampa at the Amalie Arena.

Royal Rumble 2024 will be the second time that WWE will run a Rumble event in Tampa Bay. The first time it was hosted was in 1995. That year, the PPV went down from the USF Sun Dome. Shawn Michaels entered at No. 1 and ended up winning his first Rumble.

While WWE previously ran shows at the Tropicana Field, Royal Rumble 2024 will be the first time that the company will be running a show at the venue with fans. The baseball stadium previously used to be WWE’s ThunderDome for tapings of Raw, SmackDown, and other premium live events from December 2020 to April 2021 during the COVID-19 era.

“Tampa Bay has long been a terrific market for WWE,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco about bringing Royal Rumble 2024 to Tampa. “Thanks to our partners at the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, we look forward to a fantastic schedule of events in January.”

As usual Royal Rumble 2024 PLE will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of these matches receiving a Championship match opportunity from their roster at WrestleMania 40. Tropicana Field is capacitated of having around 42,000 fans while this year’s record-setting Royal Rumble which took place in San Antonio, Texas had more than 50,000 fans in attendance.

– WWE Fastlane 2023 (October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana)

– WWE Saudi Arabia PLE (November 4, Name & Location TBD)

– WWE Survivor Series 2023 (November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois)

– WWE Royal Rumble 2024 (January 27 at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida)

– WWE Wrestlemania 40 (April 6-7 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

– WWE Wrestlemania 41 (U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Date TBD)