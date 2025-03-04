WWE’s partnerships with multiple brands continue to flourish as they now are allowing Natalya Neidhart to cross over to Josh Barnett’s GCW promotion. Barnett himself announced in a social media post that the WWE Superstar will compete during the XIII edition of Bloodsport which takes place on April 17 during WrestleMania weekend.

“The Queen of Harts. A member of the legacy filled Hart family. She spent time in the Hart Dungeon learning how to crank, rip, and tear wrestlers apart. You could say she was BORN for this,” Barnett wrote on social media hyping up Natalya Neidhart’s appearance on his show.

“We she torture her opponent to the point of submission or will it be her hung from the rack? What will Bloodsport bring out of this veteran wrestler?”

With this, Natalya Neidhart would make her very first appearance in GCW. Since re-signing with WWE, last fall, she has barely seen performing on the WWE main roster shows. Rather, WWE has booked her WWE Speed, ultimately losing to the champion Candice LeRae, earlier this year.

Last year, Natalya Neidhart also competed in the Women’s Intercontinental title tournament, coming up short in the qualifying round against IYO SKY and Alba Fyre in a triple threat. Fans mostly voiced frustrations over the lackluster booking of this veteran on the flagship show of the WWE. But those chatters didn’t alter things up, necessarily.

Natalya Neidhart had a history with Josh Barnett’s wrestling promotion

With not much there for Natalya Neidhart in the mainstay storylines, it’s possibly safe to say that she’d also be out from the main card of Wrestlemania 41 now that she’s booked for Bloodsport show just a day before the biggest event of them all. On the flip side, she will have her long wish fulfilled via this appearance.

In a previous interview with Fightful, Natalya Neidhart discussed her experience attending Bloodsport X and praised WWE’s President, Nick Khan, for the support he’s giving to the wrestling community. Sharing her history of training with Barnett and Shayna Baszler, a performer at Bloodsport X, she expressed her desire to wrestle there, one day,

Apart from Natalya Neidhart from WWE, talents announced for Bloodsport XIII include Miyu Yamashita, David Modzmanashvilli, Tom Lawlor, Timothy Thatcher, Simon Gotch, Shinya Aoki, and Jonathan Gresham.