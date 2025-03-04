One of the most talented young wrestlers of the All Elite Wrestling Skye Blue has long been sidelined from action with a broken leg. Recent reports provided a possible positive signing about her comeback to TV but it’s now been denied by herself. With that, it’s safe to say that her return on AEW TV programming isn’t imminent.

During a Highspot Live Signing, Skye Blue was asked if she had been cleared to compete, and she didn’t hide things about dealing with a nasty ankle injury. “I am not cleared. My ankle is really f**ed up.” At the end of the event, the host looked forward to seeing her back in action, and she only channeled a ray of hope, “Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Skye Blue also joked about whether she’s recently tried to wrestle, “I’d get in trouble for doing so.” That being said, she isn’t stepping back into an AEW ring or anywhere else, anytime soon, despite earlier reports suggesting she was closer to a comeback. After months on the sidelines due to a broken ankle, her injury hiatus has visibly been dragged amid some serious issues.

Skye Blue yet to be cleared for in-ring competition

In a recent update from PWMania, Skye Blue hasn’t yet been cleared to return to AEW, programming, putting out the earlier rumors of her comeback. According to Fightful Select, the talent indicated during the interview that they might have been cleared and could soon make a return. However, those close to her noted that while she’s “close” to a return, being cleared by a doctor is not the same as being cleared by the AEW medical personnel.

It was also noted that AEW has been operating Skye Blue’s situation under the assumption that she won’t be back until the 2025 spring. However, the talent is pushing for a quicker return. Another absentee Luchasaurus also falls in this category as he remains listed as “TBD” due to the nature of his illness after developing pneumonia in both lungs.

As for Skye Blue, she suffered the injury on the July 20, 2024 episode of AEW Collision during a match against Hikaru Shida. The latter’s ankle ruptured after a mistimed suicide dive that led to a rough landing. AEW always assumed that she’d be out until spring 2025 indicating that the recent rumors didn’t have much truth to those claiming.