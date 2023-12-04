Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

WWE

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

WWE has chosen Orlando, Florida to be the host of Royal Rumble 2024 and now it seems like it will become Suplex City when the time is right. An F5 tornado could hit the city in time for the premium live event as none other than Brock Lesnar is being planned to be on the show. This should be exciting news for WWE fans as the top attraction has been out of sight since late August’s Summerslam.

The official poster for Royal Rumble 2024 has been released and it doesn’t have Brock Lesnar on it but regardless of what the promotional poster for the show has in-store, fans have been advised to gear up for a massive return of Brock Lesnar, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Brock Lesnar returning for January’s Royal Rumble 2024

Meltzer said that Brock Lesnar is expected to return for next year’s Royal Rumble 2024. This doesn’t come as a big surprise as this is one of the usual times for the Beast Incarnate to resurface on WWE programming as the company often prominently books him on the Road to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is being touted to be a free agent in WWE who isn’t associated with either Raw or SmackDown. He wasn’t inserted in the draft pool earlier this year, and was not selected by either brand to remain as a free agent.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

As confirmed earlier, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was confirmed to commence the Road to Wrestlemania 40 in full gear, early next year. WWE released an official statement a few weeks ago noting that the first PLE of next year will go down from St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, January 24.

The official poster of Royal Rumble 2024 includes the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, LA Knight, and others.

John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40
John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40

Dec 4, 2023, 6:41 PM

AEW’s Harley Cameron Celebrates Magazine Cover In Barbie Styled Outfit
AEW’s Harley Cameron Celebrates Magazine Cover In Barbie Styled Outfit

Dec 4, 2023, 6:36 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Update On Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Update On Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE PLE

Dec 4, 2023, 6:31 PM

“I Still Want To Be Propping Up,” AEW’s Adam Copeland Opens Up On Retirement
“I Still Want To Be Propping Up,” AEW’s Adam Copeland Opens Up On Retirement

Dec 4, 2023, 6:24 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight
Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

Dec 4, 2023, 6:18 PM

Will Bad Bunny Appear At WWE Wrestlemania 40 In April 2024?
Will Bad Bunny Appear At WWE Wrestlemania 40 In April 2024?

Dec 4, 2023, 6:13 PM

