Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

WWE has chosen Orlando, Florida to be the host of Royal Rumble 2024 and now it seems like it will become Suplex City when the time is right. An F5 tornado could hit the city in time for the premium live event as none other than Brock Lesnar is being planned to be on the show. This should be exciting news for WWE fans as the top attraction has been out of sight since late August’s Summerslam.

The official poster for Royal Rumble 2024 has been released and it doesn’t have Brock Lesnar on it but regardless of what the promotional poster for the show has in-store, fans have been advised to gear up for a massive return of Brock Lesnar, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Brock Lesnar returning for January’s Royal Rumble 2024

Meltzer said that Brock Lesnar is expected to return for next year’s Royal Rumble 2024. This doesn’t come as a big surprise as this is one of the usual times for the Beast Incarnate to resurface on WWE programming as the company often prominently books him on the Road to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is being touted to be a free agent in WWE who isn’t associated with either Raw or SmackDown. He wasn’t inserted in the draft pool earlier this year, and was not selected by either brand to remain as a free agent.

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

As confirmed earlier, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was confirmed to commence the Road to Wrestlemania 40 in full gear, early next year. WWE released an official statement a few weeks ago noting that the first PLE of next year will go down from St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, January 24.

The official poster of Royal Rumble 2024 includes the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, LA Knight, and others.