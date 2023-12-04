Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Being a popular figure on TV and social media, Alexa Bliss is missed by her fanbase on WWE programming but she is extremely busy in her personal life. Away from the scene since early 2023, the multi-time champion in the WWE is bringing up a brand-new baby in her home. Rouge Hendrix Cabrera needs all the attention as her mother is nowhere near making a return to WWE.

That being said, there are a lot of speculations over Alexa Bliss and her contract status with the WWE for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select provided a recent update on the top star’s current WWE contract status and it was noted that she has a WWE deal that goes “at least through 2023.”

The Superstars who keep on staying in hiatuses, WWE often freezes those contracts and extends them as and when required. The source indicated that must have been the situation with Alexa Bliss. No official confirmation has been received whether the missed time by the former champion is being tacked on but it’s safe to assume that’s what would be done when she’s back on TV.

Alexa Bliss became a mother in late November 2023

Just a week before, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera celebrated the birth of their daughter, Hendrix, and it’s being wondered when she will be back in action. She previously admitted that it might take a bit of time before that in-ring return can happen. But it’s not likely to happen until the Wrestlemania 40 season is upon us.

For the past several years, Alexa Bliss has been one of the mainstay names on WWE’s women’s roster who went on to win multiple championships and thereby set various records to create a legacy of her own. After being part of the mainstay division for merely two years, she managed to become a five-time women’s champion which is considered a tremendous accolade achieved by a WWE Superstar as names available in the locker room had to wait for years to get even a title shot.

However, her noteworthy status was winded down over the past couple of years amid several hiatuses those she had. With personal life in the forefront, Alexa Bliss hasn’t won a singles women’s title since 2019 and it’s also not happening, quickly given the uncertainty around her in-ring status.