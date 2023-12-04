Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Being a popular figure on TV and social media, Alexa Bliss is missed by her fanbase on WWE programming but she is extremely busy in her personal life. Away from the scene since early 2023, the multi-time champion in the WWE is bringing up a brand-new baby in her home. Rouge Hendrix Cabrera needs all the attention as her mother is nowhere near making a return to WWE.

That being said, there are a lot of speculations over Alexa Bliss and her contract status with the WWE for the foreseeable future. Fightful Select provided a recent update on the top star’s current WWE contract status and it was noted that she has a WWE deal that goes “at least through 2023.”

The Superstars who keep on staying in hiatuses, WWE often freezes those contracts and extends them as and when required. The source indicated that must have been the situation with Alexa Bliss. No official confirmation has been received whether the missed time by the former champion is being tacked on but it’s safe to assume that’s what would be done when she’s back on TV.

WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Reveals Significance Behind Her Daughter’s Naming

Alexa Bliss became a mother in late November 2023

Just a week before, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera celebrated the birth of their daughter, Hendrix, and it’s being wondered when she will be back in action. She previously admitted that it might take a bit of time before that in-ring return can happen. But it’s not likely to happen until the Wrestlemania 40 season is upon us.

For the past several years, Alexa Bliss has been one of the mainstay names on WWE’s women’s roster who went on to win multiple championships and thereby set various records to create a legacy of her own. After being part of the mainstay division for merely two years, she managed to become a five-time women’s champion which is considered a tremendous accolade achieved by a WWE Superstar as names available in the locker room had to wait for years to get even a title shot.

However, her noteworthy status was winded down over the past couple of years amid several hiatuses those she had. With personal life in the forefront, Alexa Bliss hasn’t won a singles women’s title since 2019 and it’s also not happening, quickly given the uncertainty around her in-ring status.

Tagged:

Alexa bliss

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW

Related Article
John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40
John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40

Dec 4, 2023, 6:41 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight
Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Not Afraid Of The Rock Taking Spotlight

Dec 4, 2023, 6:18 PM

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January
Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

Dec 4, 2023, 6:02 PM

Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023
Reason McKenzie Mitchell Got Released By WWE In Late 2023

Dec 4, 2023, 2:03 PM

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus
Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Dec 4, 2023, 1:59 PM

CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match
CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match

Dec 4, 2023, 1:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy