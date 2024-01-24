Royal Rumble 2024: Update On WWE Contacting Ex Stars About Surprise Return

Royal Rumble 2024 is the next big WWE premium live event scheduled for late January which kicks things off for the Wrestlemania 40 season. The show will be taking place on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and there’s a lot of hype about it because the scheduled Rumble matches bring a lot of surprises, alongside.

This shocking element is the biggest aspect of the Royal Rumble 2024 event as the fans do believe that the company’s creative team will put effort and present some pleasant surprise appearances to make the Rumble matches, newsworthy enough. The company has been seen pulling out all the stops for their regular Premium Live Events and it’s assumable that even bigger plans will be in store for one of the Big Four Premium Live Events.

During Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether WWE has made any moves or contacted any other former WWE Superstars to make cameo appearances at Royal Rumble 2024. Ross Sapp returned with a negative answer as he hadn’t heard anything about that. However, WWE is expected to begin the communications within the next few weeks,

‘‘I haven’t heard that yet, I would imagine that would start in a couple of weeks though.” (transcription by Ringside News)

No matter what WWE arranges for Royal Rumble 2024, it has been experiencing robust ticket sales, aiming to surpass its own record for the highest-paid attendance. The current record, established this year, stood at $7.3 million in live gate ticket sales with 44,569 attendees.

Royal Rumble 2024 aiming to create a new gate record

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer further detailed Royal Rumble 2024 ticket sales, stating that they were already doing great and the projected gate should be closing to $8 million. He further added that WWE is also looking to set a record for the largest paid attendance or second-largest for the Royal Rumble.

”Royal Rumble is doing great in ticket sales, I don’t know the number but they are projecting a gate of close to $8 million. I think they’re looking for the largest paid attendance or second largest, you know the Alamodome one year ago. They’re looking at 50,000 people for this one. It’s gonna have to be 50,000 sold now, but that’s what they’re hoping for, especially with the announcement of Punk in the match.”