Ryback: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Ryback is an American professional wrestler who is best known among wrestling fans for his excellent run in WWE. He has also worked on the independent circuit for a short time period. He did not work in any other wrestling promotion apart from WWE. He has also been a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Presently, he is not active in any wrestling promotion.

Ryback Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Reeves is 6’3” and his billed weight is 291 lbs. He was born on November 10, 1981 and currently the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is 42 years old. He had been promoted as a power house throughout his wrestling career mostly because of his excellent physique. He was one of the top stars of WWE during his time in the promotion.

Ryback Early Life

Reeves was born on November 10, 1981 and currently he is 42 year old. Las Vegas, Nevada is the place where Ryback born. Reeves had been a childhood wrestling fan and he started watching pro wrestling at the age of eight. He always wanted to be a professional wrestler. When he was only 13. he worked as the guest bell ringer at a live event WWE when he was only 13. He also played American Football and Baseball during his High School days and he started weight lifting at 12.

Who is Ryback

Ryback is a 42 year old American professional wrestler who is presently not active in any professional wrestling promotion. He has only worked in WWE and also on the independent circuit for a short amount of time. He was one of the top stars of WWE during his time in the promotion and he is also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ryback WWE Debut

Reeves made his wrestling debut through the season 3 of WWE Tough Enough competition. He was given a developmental contract in the promotion after the competition ended. He also participated in the WWE NXT competition Season 1 where he was renamed as Skip Sheffield. It was one of his memorable introduction to the main roster audience of WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Tough Enough Competition

Reeves became a part of professional wrestling for the first time in 2004 when he participated in season 4 of WWE Tough Enough competition. He was pretty impressive in the competition and he even appeared in an episode of Smackdown as a part of this competition. He might not have won the tournament but he had been pretty impressive overall.

Developmental Territories, Deep South Wrestling

Despite not winning the competition he earned a development and contract from WWE. After that, he was assigned to the Deep South Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE. He made his in ring debut in September 2005 in DSW. Later he was shifted to Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the other developmental territory of the promotion during the time.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

He earned massive success after transitioning to Ohio Valley Wrestling and it was getting more clear that the promotion had bigger plans for this big man. He even won the Heavyweight Championship of the Ohio Valley Wrestling. After WWE cut their ties with OVW and started a new developmental territory called Florida Championship Wrestling, Reeves shifted to the new territory of the promotion.

NXT Competition

He spent a short time period at Florida Championship Wrestling. By 2010 WWE had other plans for Reeves. In the mentioned year WWE introduced the new NXT competition which had a similar pattern to the Tough Enough competition. Reeves became a part of this competition and he had been renamed as Skip Sheffield. He had been promoted as one of the powerhouses of this competition.

Success as Skip Sheffield

Reeves could not win the tournament but he had been extremely impressive. He also competed with some of the top main event stars during the episodes of the NXT. In June 2010 WWE introduced a new storyline, it was the famous WWE vs Nexus storyline which is still considered one of the best storylines during the WWE PG Era. Reeves was a huge part of it followed by massive success in the future.

Professional Information Table

Ryback Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Reeves is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Presently, he is not active in any wrestling promotion, so he does not receive any salary from any wrestling promotion. During his final run in WWE, he received an annual salary of $550,000 from the promotion.

Ryback Family

Reeves was born on November 10, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He prefers to keep his personal life private and there is no information available about his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He started watching wrestling from a very young age and he also played Baseball and American Football during his school days. His athletic background helped him a lot to become a professional wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Reeves has mostly worked in WWE during his wrestling career and he could only manage to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from the promotion. While working in the Ohio Valley Promotion which was one of the developmental territories of the promotion, he won the OVW Heavyweight Championship. He also managed to win a number of titles from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Personal life & Lifestyle

Reeves had often been compared to professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg because of their in ring similarities. But Reeves never liked this comparison and he had always been critical about the former three times WWE World Champion. The fans criticized him for his approach towards these comparisons. Reeves even challenged Goldberg in a Loser Leaves Wrestling match in 2023 but Goldberg did not prefer to respond to it.

Personal Information Table

Ryback Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether Reeves has ever appeared in any movies or television series. There is no report either on whether he ever wanted to have a career in acting. He is not active in the wrestling world since 2018 and it has been six years since he has been inactive from wrestling. But he never attempted to become a wrestler in this idol time either.

Ryback Wife

There is no concrete report on Reeves’ married life as of now. Some photos of Reeves have spread on the internet where he was seen with a woman. There are claims that this woman is his wife. But there is no confirmation on these reports. As of now, we do not have any concrete report on whether Reeves is married or whether he is dating anyone.

Main Roster Success

WWE vs. Nexus

WWE introduced the WWE vs Nexus storyline in June 2010. On the first appearance of Nexus, they made a huge mark by attacking and beating down John Cena who was the face of the promotion during the time. All the participants of the NXT season 1 were members of the Nexus faction, Reeves was also a part of it when he played the character of Skip Sheffield.

Early Singles Career

Reeves was one of the strongest members of the Nexus and he was one of the four fortunate members of the stable who earned a main roster WWE contract. Wade Barrett, Heath Slater, and Daniel Bryan were the other members who earned professional a contracts to work in the main roster of the promotion. Reeves had been repackaged as Ryback after he started working regularly in the main roster.

Success as Ryback

After he started playing the character of Ryback, he was promoted to one of the top stars of WWE. It was the same character he played in the developmental territories. He received a very strong booking after he started playing the character of Ryback. WWE showed how much they were following him during the Royal Rumble match of 2013.

He was the finalist of the Royal Rumble match of 2013. John Cena eliminated him last to win the Royal Rumble match. Being the finalist of the Royal Rumble match has always been a big deal. Much like the rest of the Nexus members who were promoted to the main roster, he looked very strong. However, Daniel Bryan was the only wrestler among them who went on to win the WWE World Championship in the future.

Feud with CM Punk

Reeves went on to have multiple top rivalries with some of the biggest stars of the promotion. One of his biggest rivalries from his professional wrestling career was against CM Punk. Paul Heyman was also a big part of this storyline who decided to betray CM Punk and side with Reeves. One of his biggest match against Funk was a 2-on-1 handicap match where he teamed up with Paul Heyman to take on Punk inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell event of 2013.

Intercontinental Champion, Final Days in WWE

Reeves had been pushed as a mid card talent and he even won the WWE Intercontinental Championship after he won the Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber event of 2016. It still remained the only Championship he won in WWE. But the promotion was done by him by August 2016 and he was released in the mentioned month.

Recent Days

He tried to find a career on the independent circuit but he completely lost his success after his WWE release. He stopped wrestling after 2018 and he is now retired from in ring action. There is no confirmation on whether he would like to return to the ring ever again. But he has hinted at his future potential return to in ring action a number of times.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ryback

Reeves had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars throughout his WWE career. One of his early and top rivals from his WWE career was John Cena. Their rivalry started during the WWE vs the Nexus storyline. Later it continued through a singles rivalry. Reeves also had big rivalries with some of the top stars like Kane and Kevin Owens.

Dolph Ziggler had also been a top rival of Reeves and together they had some excellent matches. But the biggest rival of his career would always remain CM Punk. Their feud started at the Night of Champions event of 2013 and it continued until the Hell in a Cell event inside Hell in a Cell. Punk and Reeves also had other big matches against each other.

Ryback Injury

Reeves participated in a 19 man Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship at the Battleground event of 2014. He failed to win the match and after this event, he had to take a time out for a couple of months as he had to go through a hernia surgery. He returned to action after a couple of months and at the Elimination Chamber event of 2015, he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Other Details

Reeves has appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. To be more specific, he has appeared in a total of three WWE video games. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE ’13. He has also appeared in WWE 2K14 and WWE 2K15 video games. WWE 2K16 marked his final appearance in any video game.

Ryback Social Media Accounts

Ryback is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.3 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 1.6 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Ryback Twitter, Ryback Instagram. Reeves also has a successful YouTube channel which has a total of 457K subscribers. Click on this link to get on his YouTube Channel; Ryback YouTube.

Ryback Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % DSW 5 (23.81%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (76.19%) DWW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 42 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 21 (33.33%) Heroes & Legends 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NEW 6 (85.71%) 1 (14.29%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 28 (57.14%) 1 (2.04%) 20 (40.82%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestlePro 4 (66.67%) 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 470 (63.17%) 14 (1.88%) 260 (34.95%) TOTAL 561 (62.47%) 18 (2.00%) 319 (35.52%)

Ryback Manager

Reeves had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. As long as he had been managed by his fellow Nexus teammates while playing the character of Skip Sheffield. When he was a top star of the promotion, he had a mega rivalry with CM Punk. During the time, he had been regularly managed by Paul Heyman who still remains the biggest name to manage him. Heyman had been the only professional manager who had managed him during his short wrestling career.

FAQS

Q. When did Ryback start wrestling?

A. Ryback started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Ryback in feet?

A. Ryback is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ryback manager?

A. Ryback does not have a manager

Q. What is current Ryback song?

A. Ryback uses the song ‘Meat on The Table’

Q. Who is Ryback mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Ryback father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Ryback girlfriend?

A. Ryback is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Ryback brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Ryback worth?

A. Ryback’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times has Ryback won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Ryback had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion