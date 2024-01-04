“I Wished We Had The Opportunity,” Nikki Bella Still Has Regrets From WWE Divas Era

Nikki Bella will always remain the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion of all time considering that the belt was retired a long time ago. She was the face of the division while carrying the belt almost a decade ago at a time when WWE didn’t have much to offer to their female talents. In fact, that dull era instigated things for the Women’s Evolution to follow.

It was a match featuring Brie and Nikki Bella vs. Paige and Natalya which forced the WWE Universe to start a trend that demanded more for the Divas division. Down the road, WWE has put more effort into showcasing their wrestling talents by giving opportunities to women on their roster.

In recent episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw or NXT, WWE has been able to arrange segments featuring several different females which was unthinkable in the Divas era. The talents would crave better and significant TV times in that phase which wasn’t a pleasant experience.

Nikki Bella revisited days from the WWE Divas era

Being one of the key players of the Divas era, Nikki Bella reflected on her time in WWE with WESH’s Belal Jaber. While the former champion did have a great career to become a Hall of Famer, she wished that WWE would have treated female talents differently. Besides, she also thinks that some of the fans hated her back then for no reason,

“I wished we had the opportunity of what women have now. I wish we could have the Hell In A Cell Matches. It wasn’t us that didn’t want that, and the company just threw that on us because that makes the company look better. It’s just blame the women that it was them why we didn’t have it. They didn’t want women to have that then. They didn’t want women to overshadow the men.”

While Nikki Bella was mostly part of the WWE Divas era, she was able to briefly become a part of the Women’s Evolution after coming back to action from a career-threatening neck injury. Apart from being a champion in the WWE, she and her twin sister also started the trend of the reality TV series Total Divas with their colleagues which also brought more eyes to the WWE product.