“I Don’t Trust Men With Cameras,” AEW Star Saraya Makes Interesting Claim

Popular professional wrestler Saraya has an interesting career in professional wrestling as well as life which has already been converted into a feature film. Of course, a major chapter from her life was omitted from the film which was more than just controversial. At one point, the former WWE Superstar was literally in a destroyed position in life but she fought back on her way to becoming a top wrestler in AEW.

It seems that the one-time AEW Women’s World Champion is not much of a fan of cameramen in All Elite Wrestling or in front of her. Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) is a regular feature on AEW TV which allowed one of her fan accounts on Twitter to make a compilation of her negative reactions toward the camera.

Saraya noticed the video and opted to take a hilarious note of the footage. “Yeah I don’t trust men with cameras…” she wrote alongside a lol note indicating that it could be a light take on what she had suffered in the past. It appears that she’s now okay to be joking around with her private media leaks, unlike the instance when Triple H made a joke about it to get on her bad books.

Yeah I don’t trust men with cameras.. (lol) https://t.co/7mSwBSXuRp — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 12, 2023

Saraya seemingly got over from traumatic media leak phase

A few years ago in 2017, Saraya made it to the news while being in the WWE for all the wrong reasons as her private photos and videos were leaked online which led her to a suicidal stage in life. Back at that point, she admittedly was in a toxic relationship which made things worse.

At that point, Saraya went through depression because of that but friends and family dragged her through that phase. It’s been a long time since that mishap but there are still many people who never fail to remind her of those stuff. The good part is that the current AEW wrestler has an even bigger fanbase to counter those negative comments.

Her changed mentality as well as positive surroundings also helped her to get out of that bitter zone in life as she’s become a champion from a position where she was permanently disqualified from getting into in-ring competition. At All In PPV in her home country of England, Saraya won the AEW Women’s World Title which capped things off in her comeback story, perfectly.