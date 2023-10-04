SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

“I’ve Had My B**bs Done. Twice,” AEW Star Saraya Admits While Firing Back At Fans

Arindam Pal

Oct 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Saraya beefing with haters on social media has been a regular scene as she often likes to stand up for herself. Being someone who had witnessed the lowest of lows in life from a career, mental as well as from a health perspective, she doesn’t take a step back when it matters. Any fan throwing negative shades at her life and body often gets fired back.

A few days ago, Saraya went on a spree of replying to random tweets from some of the fans where haters were using the term “ugly” for her. A WWE fan accused her of undergoing plastic surgeries to look different through all these years. One fan even posted two photos to show the difference in her public appearance from a decade ago.

Saraya Shares Throwback Photos Of Newest AEW Star Adam Copeland

Saraya saw this and replied the following,

“That first pic I was 21. I’m 31 now. If you know ANYTHING about make up and filters (yes like everyone I edit my pics) you can see it can make anyone look a little different. Second one is very good make up by @itszacphoenix and also a filter.”

As for the changes in her body, the former WWE Divas Champion then admitted to doing breast augmentation surgeries, twice,

“I’ve never been under the knife on my face or had filler anywhere but my lips. (Maybe Botox in my forehead counts as that?) Below my face I’ve had my b00bs done. Twice.”

Saraya never shied away from flaunting her enhanced assets

Saraya also added that being sober these days helps her to look glowing these days while making appearances, unlike her initial days in the WWE where she was a lot different. Besides, she also advised the fans not to be too worried about her health and appearance as this aspect has become weird these days.

This is not the first time that Saraya has admitted doing procedures in her assets to look different. She admitted in the past about having breast surgeries and even flaunted those while doing live streaming over Twitch while being with the WWE.

Despite having a successful career in professional wrestling, Saraya had her own struggles in her personal life. Previously on Instagram, she reflected on the recovery road from alcohol and addiction issues which does appear to be a major inspiration for many. The former anti-Diva thanked her family and friends and also added before and after photos of herself to showcase the changes in her physique.

