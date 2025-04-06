Saraya has lately been in the headlines, regularly not for her wrestling career but rather for opening up about her personal life having numerous ups and downs. Alongside the worldwide fame at such an early age, came a lot of negativities, including fan harassment, devastating break-ups, and content leaks from personal space that she’s getting vocal about through different mediums.

Most recently, Saraya has experienced tons of success upon the release of her memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives as it’s become a best-seller on Amazon. Plus, the former AEW wrestler has also released a podcast, named Rulebreakers to have unfiltered discussions about her own life alongside the guests.

Conversations about her early life in the United Kingdom also continued with The Guardian in an interview session where Saraya shared one of the most painful and personal stories from childhood. Per her comments, both she and her brother Zak Knight were molested by a guest at an early age.

Saraya Had To Get WWE’s Permissions To “Get A Tattoo Or B**bs Done”

Saraya stayed silent about molestation experience for years

That unnamed persona stayed in their family home when they were children, and his father was also in prison at the time. Saraya’s parents asked her and Zak to share a room with him which led to the scary experience. Admittedly, that abuse lasted for a long time and neither she nor Zak disclosed the trauma until years later.

“We both really did sob. I didn’t want to talk about it but when we finally did, it was weirdly wonderful because we could validate each other,” Saraya mentioned on realizing what the duo had gone through. “In the back of my mind, I’d always wondered, ‘Did this happen? Am I dreaming it?’ I was so young. Just saying it out loud helped heal me.”

This is not really the first time that Saraya has spoken about facing painful incidents in life from her past. She’s dealt with career-threatening injuries, death threats, bullying before overcoming alcoholism, and also the devastating outcome after her private photos and videos in compromising positions got leaked online. With her podcast being active, we might get to hear more of such stories in the future.

With All Elite Wrestling in the rear-view, Saraya admittedly would love to come back to the WWE at some point with Triple H being in charge of the company’s creative aspects. Last month, she announced AEW exit during her first Rulebreakers podcast appearance.