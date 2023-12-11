AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

All

WWE

AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM

AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

Saraya is often hailed as one of the pioneer figures for the modern-day women’s pro wrestling industry. Back in the WWE, she was named the anti-Diva for a reason to be a part of a revolution that changed the course for the female talents in the company. Later, she debuted in All Elite Wrestling in a move that garnered tons of attention from the fans, last year.

But that sudden wave has since been neutralized as Saraya has barely been seen on AEW TV in recent times. She had accomplished a lot in the WWE during her time and then she had also become a former AEW Women’s Champion, earlier this year. Amid the ongoing hiatus, she was also in a social media hiatus but it had nothing to do with Bryan Danielson.

Fightful Select recently shed light on Danielson’s role as the face of AEW’s disciplinary committee, where he was in charge of imposing fines on the talents if it seemed necessary. This revelation gained substantial attention as the source further noted that the focus primarily revolved around ensuring that AEW maintains its professional image as a company.

Now, Saraya is pretty infamous for her activities on social media. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she never fails to make a statement and blasts people for making their negative opinions whether it is inside or outside the squared circle. There’s also a huge fanbase that keeps on supporting her and they were concerned about not having her around on social media for a long time.

“Every Time I Wrestled Her, I Felt Really Safe,” Saraya On Ex WWE Divas Champion

Saraya has a bold claim behind having a recent Twitter absence

While breaking the silence on this hiatus, Saraya took to Twitter and responded to a fan who implied that Bryan Danielson imposing fines on AEW talent was the reason behind this. Denying the proposition, the former WWE Divas Champion just claimed that no one can tell her what she can do with her Twitter account,

“I took a long social media break. Not because anyone told me not to haha. Ain’t no one telling s*** about my Twitter I can do what I want.”

While remaining away from AEW TV, Saraya remains a member of The Outcasts with Ruby Soho while Toni Storm has started enjoying another solo run with the AEW Women’s Championship belt. It remains to be seen if AEW has plans for the Outcasts member when she makes her way back to the company.

Tagged:

AEW

All Elite Wrestling

Paige

Saraya

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Paige

Related Article
AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence
AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

Dec 11, 2023, 7:06 PM

Former AEW World Champion Waiting For That Call For An In-Ring Return
Former AEW World Champion Waiting For That Call For An In-Ring Return

Dec 11, 2023, 1:33 PM

Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?
Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

Dec 8, 2023, 7:18 PM

Reason Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival Keeps Getting Postponed
Reason Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival Keeps Getting Postponed

Dec 8, 2023, 7:10 PM

“I Still Want To Be Propping Up,” AEW’s Adam Copeland Opens Up On Retirement
“I Still Want To Be Propping Up,” AEW’s Adam Copeland Opens Up On Retirement

Dec 4, 2023, 6:24 PM

AEW’s CJ Perry Admittedly Missed “So Much Drama” In Women’s Locker Room
AEW’s CJ Perry Admittedly Missed “So Much Drama” In Women’s Locker Room

Dec 4, 2023, 6:07 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy