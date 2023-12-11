AEW Star Saraya Breaks Silence On Her Recent Social Media Absence

Saraya is often hailed as one of the pioneer figures for the modern-day women’s pro wrestling industry. Back in the WWE, she was named the anti-Diva for a reason to be a part of a revolution that changed the course for the female talents in the company. Later, she debuted in All Elite Wrestling in a move that garnered tons of attention from the fans, last year.

But that sudden wave has since been neutralized as Saraya has barely been seen on AEW TV in recent times. She had accomplished a lot in the WWE during her time and then she had also become a former AEW Women’s Champion, earlier this year. Amid the ongoing hiatus, she was also in a social media hiatus but it had nothing to do with Bryan Danielson.

Fightful Select recently shed light on Danielson’s role as the face of AEW’s disciplinary committee, where he was in charge of imposing fines on the talents if it seemed necessary. This revelation gained substantial attention as the source further noted that the focus primarily revolved around ensuring that AEW maintains its professional image as a company.

Now, Saraya is pretty infamous for her activities on social media. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she never fails to make a statement and blasts people for making their negative opinions whether it is inside or outside the squared circle. There’s also a huge fanbase that keeps on supporting her and they were concerned about not having her around on social media for a long time.

Saraya has a bold claim behind having a recent Twitter absence

While breaking the silence on this hiatus, Saraya took to Twitter and responded to a fan who implied that Bryan Danielson imposing fines on AEW talent was the reason behind this. Denying the proposition, the former WWE Divas Champion just claimed that no one can tell her what she can do with her Twitter account,

“I took a long social media break. Not because anyone told me not to haha. Ain’t no one telling s*** about my Twitter I can do what I want.”

While remaining away from AEW TV, Saraya remains a member of The Outcasts with Ruby Soho while Toni Storm has started enjoying another solo run with the AEW Women’s Championship belt. It remains to be seen if AEW has plans for the Outcasts member when she makes her way back to the company.