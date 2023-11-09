“Every Time I Wrestled Her, I Felt Really Safe,” Saraya On Ex WWE Divas Champion

After being sidelined from in-ring competition, Saraya debuted in AEW back in September of 2022 which was a pleasant shocker for the WWE Universe. She has since become one of the mainstays of AEW television. After playing the role of a natural babyface figure, she turned heel by creating The Outcasts which comprises Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, two more former WWE Superstars.

Before coming to the WWE, Saraya used to work in the WWE under the name of Paige and she has not forgotten the superstars she had worked with during her time in the company in order to become a trailblazer. Many might be surprised but the former Paige is extremely fond of Alicia Fox, someone who she believes to be a talented wrestler and she never got the recognition.

For those who have forgotten, Alicia Fox also had a long run in the WWE for almost a decade. The former WWE Superstar was mostly known for her crazy persona and some unorthodox wrestling. Back in 2010, she eventually won the Divas Championship, becoming the first African-American woman to win the title which was the best accolade of her ten-year-long career in the WWE.

Saraya got to work with Alicia Fox during her time in WWE in the ring and even outside through the reality TV series Total Divas. She notably has some high acclamation for her former colleague. While speaking to Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion talked about working with Alicia Fox in WWE.

Saraya believes working in the Divas era hurt Alicia Fox’s status

As per The Glampire Queen’s belief, Alicia Fox was a tremendous professional wrestler, who simply didn’t get the recognition she deserved. Saraya also added that people dismissed Alicia Fox just because she was part of the Divas era where female superstars used to be judged by their looks,

“So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe.

So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.”

Saraya and Alicia Fox showed their in-ring chemistry through some high-quality matches when the former was holding the Divas Championship belt after entering the main roster. Fox has not stepped inside a WWE ring for many years but regardless of what she has achieved in the ring, the Anti-Diva will always consider her as one of the names having unsung tales.