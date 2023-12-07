“I Wasn’t Ready For That,” Saraya On Becoming A Champion In AEW

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

“I Wasn’t Ready For That,” Saraya On Becoming A Champion In AEW

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 7, 2023 at 7:18 PM

&#8220;I Wasn&#8217;t Ready For That,” Saraya On Becoming A Champion In AEW

We have just surpassed the first anniversary of Saraya’s debut in All Elite Wrestling during the yearly Grand Slam edition. Two months after her WWE contract expired, the former NXT Women’s Champion made the jump over to the Tony Khan-owned promotion to fulfill her remaining goals as a professional wrestler.

Back then, Saraya wasn’t yet cleared to compete in a wrestling capacity and there was curiosity among the fanbase over her career. Eventually, she went on to become a regular feature on AEW television, formed The Outcasts with two of her former WWE colleagues, and then became the AEW Women’s World Champion at All In 2023 from her friend and family in England.

AEW Dynamite: Toni Strom Confronts Returning Ex-Champion On December 6 Episode

Saraya shares her thoughts on becoming a champion in AEW

Speaking on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya reflected her thoughts on becoming the new champion while heading into her first title defense at the Grand Slam 2023 edition. She mentioned not being ready to pick up the AEW Women’s Championship immediately after her arrival at the company in September 2022.

“I wasn’t ready for that. Even now, there’s conversation like, ‘Is she ready? Is she not ready?’ I couldn’t give a sh*t about that, but a year ago I definitely was not ready,” Saraya stated.

“I don’t think that would be very fair for anybody either if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I’ve been out for five plus years, and then all of a sudden, I’m just like, ‘Okay, I can win a championship,’ yeah, it wouldn’t be too fair.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

Saraya further noted that she liked the way AEW unfolded a slow build for her rise in the promotion in a one-year timespan. She got to compete in matches against top athletes like Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and more to put herself to the test. Winning the belt at All In 2023 was admittedly the perfect time for her to go to the top.

AEW’s Harley Cameron Celebrates Magazine Cover In Barbie Styled Outfit

In one of the marquee matches of AEW All In 2023, Saraya defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in late August. This was the first time in nine long years that the former Paige won a title which makes her the queenpin of the AEW Dynamite roster at this moment.

Tagged:

aew dynamite

aew grand slam

All Elite Wrestling

Paige

Saraya

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE Paige

Related Article
&#8220;I Wasn&#8217;t Ready For That,” Saraya On Becoming A Champion In AEW
“I Wasn’t Ready For That,” Saraya On Becoming A Champion In AEW

Dec 7, 2023, 7:17 PM

Update On Bryan Danielson Following Injury Scare On Collision Tapings
Update On Bryan Danielson Following Injury Scare On Collision Tapings

Dec 7, 2023, 1:58 PM

AEW Dynamite: Toni Strom Confronts Returning Ex-Champion On December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Toni Strom Confronts Returning Ex-Champion On December 6 Episode

Dec 7, 2023, 11:44 AM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Suffers First Pinfall Loss On December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Suffers First Pinfall Loss On December 6 Episode

Dec 7, 2023, 11:33 AM

AEW Dynamite: Celebrity Guest To Announce Toni Storm On December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Celebrity Guest To Announce Toni Storm On December 6 Episode

Dec 6, 2023, 7:54 PM

AEW’s Harley Cameron Celebrates Magazine Cover In Barbie Styled Outfit
AEW’s Harley Cameron Celebrates Magazine Cover In Barbie Styled Outfit

Dec 4, 2023, 6:36 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy