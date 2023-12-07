“I Wasn’t Ready For That,” Saraya On Becoming A Champion In AEW

We have just surpassed the first anniversary of Saraya’s debut in All Elite Wrestling during the yearly Grand Slam edition. Two months after her WWE contract expired, the former NXT Women’s Champion made the jump over to the Tony Khan-owned promotion to fulfill her remaining goals as a professional wrestler.

Back then, Saraya wasn’t yet cleared to compete in a wrestling capacity and there was curiosity among the fanbase over her career. Eventually, she went on to become a regular feature on AEW television, formed The Outcasts with two of her former WWE colleagues, and then became the AEW Women’s World Champion at All In 2023 from her friend and family in England.

Saraya shares her thoughts on becoming a champion in AEW

Speaking on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya reflected her thoughts on becoming the new champion while heading into her first title defense at the Grand Slam 2023 edition. She mentioned not being ready to pick up the AEW Women’s Championship immediately after her arrival at the company in September 2022.

“I wasn’t ready for that. Even now, there’s conversation like, ‘Is she ready? Is she not ready?’ I couldn’t give a sh*t about that, but a year ago I definitely was not ready,” Saraya stated.

“I don’t think that would be very fair for anybody either if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I’ve been out for five plus years, and then all of a sudden, I’m just like, ‘Okay, I can win a championship,’ yeah, it wouldn’t be too fair.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Saraya further noted that she liked the way AEW unfolded a slow build for her rise in the promotion in a one-year timespan. She got to compete in matches against top athletes like Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and more to put herself to the test. Winning the belt at All In 2023 was admittedly the perfect time for her to go to the top.

In one of the marquee matches of AEW All In 2023, Saraya defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in late August. This was the first time in nine long years that the former Paige won a title which makes her the queenpin of the AEW Dynamite roster at this moment.