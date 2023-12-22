Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

All

WWE

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Since her departure from the WWE in May 2022, Sasha Banks came to the headlines in early 2023 by joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. Quitting the WWE, she and Naomi walked out before an episode of WWE Raw because of the creative differences. They decided to become the most sought-after free agent in professional wrestling.

After the brief stint in Japan was over due to an abrupt injury, Sasha Banks is said to have become a free agent, again which keeps companies like AEW and WWE in the conversation to hire her in a new contract. All Elite Wrestling was at the forefront of this situation in 2023 summer after the veteran talent was seen sitting in the stands during the All In pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

Update On Brock Lesnar’s Current Status With WWE Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2024

Sasha Banks’ asking price for a new contract is too high

Months have passed since then and there are rumors which indicate that WWE is also interested in getting back its homegrown talent but they will have to fulfill a specific demand of hers. The company is expected to face challenges meeting her asking price, which is said to be exceeding Charlotte Flair’s latest WWE contract, one of the highest-paying contracts for a female wrestler in WWE history).

On the recent episode of The Hump, additional details surfaced in the ongoing narrative surrounding Sasha Banks who is in search of a lucrative contract,

“We revealed on today’s episode of The Hump that word within the industry was that Mercedes Mone’s asking price was above what we heard Charlotte got on her new WWE deal.”

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

It was further noted that Sasha Banks is currently a free agent and previous plans for her AEW debut have been scrapped. There’s no update if WWE is keen on meeting her demands but other options like AEW or TNA remain possibilities. There are a lot of top names from both WWE and AEW who are set to enter free agency and those names could influence her potential decisions.

As of now, Sasha Banks, going by the name of Mercedes Mone remains without a contract who has also been absent from in-ring action since May 21, following an injury sustained during a match against Willow Nightingale.

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Mone

sasha banks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return
Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Dec 22, 2023, 1:32 PM

Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?
Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?

Dec 16, 2023, 6:03 PM

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute
Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

Dec 13, 2023, 6:38 PM

Reason Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival Keeps Getting Postponed
Reason Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival Keeps Getting Postponed

Dec 8, 2023, 7:10 PM

Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?
Does WWE Have Plans For Bringing Back Mercedes Mone?

Dec 7, 2023, 7:50 PM

Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return
Mercedes Mone Not Arriving At AEW Following 2024 Injury Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy