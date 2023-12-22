Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Since her departure from the WWE in May 2022, Sasha Banks came to the headlines in early 2023 by joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. Quitting the WWE, she and Naomi walked out before an episode of WWE Raw because of the creative differences. They decided to become the most sought-after free agent in professional wrestling.

After the brief stint in Japan was over due to an abrupt injury, Sasha Banks is said to have become a free agent, again which keeps companies like AEW and WWE in the conversation to hire her in a new contract. All Elite Wrestling was at the forefront of this situation in 2023 summer after the veteran talent was seen sitting in the stands during the All In pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

Sasha Banks’ asking price for a new contract is too high

Months have passed since then and there are rumors which indicate that WWE is also interested in getting back its homegrown talent but they will have to fulfill a specific demand of hers. The company is expected to face challenges meeting her asking price, which is said to be exceeding Charlotte Flair’s latest WWE contract, one of the highest-paying contracts for a female wrestler in WWE history).

On the recent episode of The Hump, additional details surfaced in the ongoing narrative surrounding Sasha Banks who is in search of a lucrative contract,

“We revealed on today’s episode of The Hump that word within the industry was that Mercedes Mone’s asking price was above what we heard Charlotte got on her new WWE deal.”

It was further noted that Sasha Banks is currently a free agent and previous plans for her AEW debut have been scrapped. There’s no update if WWE is keen on meeting her demands but other options like AEW or TNA remain possibilities. There are a lot of top names from both WWE and AEW who are set to enter free agency and those names could influence her potential decisions.

As of now, Sasha Banks, going by the name of Mercedes Mone remains without a contract who has also been absent from in-ring action since May 21, following an injury sustained during a match against Willow Nightingale.