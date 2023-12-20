WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

WWE NXT will deliver its special episode in the form of New Year’s Evil 2024 at the very beginning of next year. Unlike a gimmick PPV, WWE Performance Center in Orlando will play host to the regular episode on January 2nd and it’s coming with a loaded card.

NXT recently conducted Deadline with two Iron Survivor Challenge matches which crowned the men’s and women’s division winners, Trick Williams and Blair Davenport, respectively. Now these two superstars will receive their obliged title matches at the upcoming New Year’s Evil event.

The third match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 has also been revealed during the latest episode of NXT. In a singles contest, Tiffany Stratton squared off against Fallon Henley and came up short. The former NXT Women’s Champion was trading roll-ups with her current rival and she suffered the pinfall loss.

Tiffany Stratton attacked Fallon Henley on NXT

Stratton immediately attacked Henley after the match, smashing her into the announce table, throwing her into the barricade, and dragging her by her hair to the backstage area. Stratton called Henley trash before actually emptying a trash can on Henley while the referees tried to separate them.

Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley are clearly not finished with each other and now, she has been booked in a grudge match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. This is the third overall match booked for the show where Tiffany will try to get back some momentum in her favor as she hopes to become a two-time champion.

Last week, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship match for New Year’s Evil was announced where Lyra Valkyria will defend against Blair Davenport. Cora Jade claimed that she overshadowed the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and its winner by returning to the brand. Lyra Valkyria’s music hit and she appeared to point out that Cora was taking shortcuts.

Blair Davenport was quick to brag about winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and she also claimed to take the WWE NXT Women’s Title away from Lyra at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Time will tell whether Davenport will be able to stay true to her promise.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 Match Card

– WWE NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley