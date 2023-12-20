WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

All

WWE

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

WWE NXT will deliver its special episode in the form of New Year’s Evil 2024 at the very beginning of next year. Unlike a gimmick PPV, WWE Performance Center in Orlando will play host to the regular episode on January 2nd and it’s coming with a loaded card.

NXT recently conducted Deadline with two Iron Survivor Challenge matches which crowned the men’s and women’s division winners, Trick Williams and Blair Davenport, respectively. Now these two superstars will receive their obliged title matches at the upcoming New Year’s Evil event.

Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus

The third match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 has also been revealed during the latest episode of NXT. In a singles contest, Tiffany Stratton squared off against Fallon Henley and came up short. The former NXT Women’s Champion was trading roll-ups with her current rival and she suffered the pinfall loss.

Tiffany Stratton attacked Fallon Henley on NXT

Stratton immediately attacked Henley after the match, smashing her into the announce table, throwing her into the barricade, and dragging her by her hair to the backstage area. Stratton called Henley trash before actually emptying a trash can on Henley while the referees tried to separate them.

A New Tribal Chief Planned For The Bloodline During Post WWE Wrestlemania 40 Season

Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley are clearly not finished with each other and now, she has been booked in a grudge match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. This is the third overall match booked for the show where Tiffany will try to get back some momentum in her favor as she hopes to become a two-time champion.

Last week, the WWE NXT Women’s Championship match for New Year’s Evil was announced where Lyra Valkyria will defend against Blair Davenport. Cora Jade claimed that she overshadowed the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match and its winner by returning to the brand. Lyra Valkyria’s music hit and she appeared to point out that Cora was taking shortcuts.

Blair Davenport was quick to brag about winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge and she also claimed to take the WWE NXT Women’s Title away from Lyra at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Time will tell whether Davenport will be able to stay true to her promise.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 Match Card

– WWE NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams
– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Blair Davenport
– Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Tagged:

Fallon Henley

New Year's Evil

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

Related Article
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Grudge Match Added To Themed Episode

Dec 20, 2023, 11:22 AM

AEW’s CJ Perry Forced To Undergo Surgery Over Infection Taking Over Body
AEW’s CJ Perry Forced To Undergo Surgery Over Infection Taking Over Body

Dec 19, 2023, 2:14 PM

Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus
Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus

Dec 19, 2023, 2:08 PM

WWE Raw: New World Championship Match Booked For Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: New World Championship Match Booked For Day 1 Episode

Dec 19, 2023, 11:57 AM

WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode
WWE Raw: New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On December 18 Episode

Dec 19, 2023, 11:49 AM

WWE Raw: Judgment Day Loses One Member On December 18 Episode
WWE Raw: Judgment Day Loses One Member On December 18 Episode

Dec 19, 2023, 11:44 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy