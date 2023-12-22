Update On Brock Lesnar’s Current Status With WWE Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2024

WWE is gearing up for the Road to WrestleMania 40, and if the recent advertisements are any indications then Brock Lesnar will be a part of it. He will reportedly be seen in action on January 27th at the Royal Rumble in Tropicana Field which should insert him into a Wrestlemania program. Although we still have over a month until reaching The Rumble, plans are in motion for the prizefighter, it appears.

It should be noted that Brock Lesnar’s last appearance on WWE television took place at the SummerSlam 2023 PLE where he faced Cody Rhodes in the final match of their trilogy. Ultimately, The American Nightmare prevailed in that match and he was put over by his opponent in an impromptu post-match celebration. That match in Detroit’s Ford Field marked the last match for him this year.

In an update, Brock Lesnar’s current absence from WWE television doesn’t hinder the WWE from including him in the promotional materials. He was spotted on the back of a WWE production truck which is noteworthy considering his uncertain status for Royal Rumble, next month. The ad indicated his potential involvement in upcoming events.

In an update provided by Sescoops, they were told by a tenured source within WWE after SummerSlam that Brock Lesnar won’t be back to wrestle for the rest of 2023. As December comes to a close, the previous updates essentially turned out to be true. Since Royal Rumble is the next big event on WWE’s schedule, the source tried to get a definite confirmation about his presence but they were unable to do so.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be on the Wrestlemania 40 card

However, it was informed that Brock Lesnar is slated to be on the WrestleMania 40 card. That being said, WWE will continue gearing up for a big night in Philadelphia for one of the cornerstone figures under their banner who previously delivered many big ‘Mania moments. No update was provided regarding his opponents, either.

Brock Lesnar has been a special attraction in the WWE for the past 11 years since his comeback to the company in 2012. This trend by the company to present him on bigger occasions was maintained for a long time but if recent reports are any indications then his days are numbered in the company. For the time being, he’s still slated to feature in competition starting from early 2024 but Wrestlemania 41 in 2025 could mark the end of his wrestling stint.