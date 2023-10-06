SportzWiki Logo
WWE

Sasha Banks Rumored To Make AEW Debut At Full Gear 2023 PPV

Arindam Pal

Oct 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM

Since leaving the WWE in May 2022, Sasha Banks came to the headlines in early 2023 by joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. Quitting the WWE, she and Naomi walked out prior to an episode of WWE Raw because of the creative differences they were having with the then-head of the team, Vince McMahon.

Moving on, Naomi joined Impact Wrestling while Sasha Banks became the IWGP Women’s Champion as Mercedes Mone. She was also supposed to be the first-ever winner of the NJPW Strong Women’s Title if not a sudden injury had taken her out of the action. That injury is reportedly healing up quickly which should make her available by the end of this year.

“So It Felt Like Such A Death,” Sasha Banks On Feeling After WWE Exit

Back at NJPW Resurgence, the former Sasha Banks squared off against Willow Nightingale in order to crown the first NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. The latter won as her opponent suffered an ankle injury and had to be carried to the back.

Thereafter, Mercedes Mone underwent surgery for the injury and has since been rehabbing the injury. In a recent appearance on a podcast, she was seen no longer wearing a medical boot which hinted at her speedy recovery.

Ex WWE Star Sasha Banks Slays The Mandalorian Season 3 Red Carpet Appearance

Sasha Banks herself hinted at an appearance at AEW Full Gear 2023

Then while speaking to Kevin Undergaro of AfterBuzz TV, Sasha Banks also admitted that she is on the path to recovery while nearing an in-ring return. The former WWE Women’s Champion also mentioned AEW’s upcoming event in Los Angeles, sparking speculation that she could eventually show up on that night,

“I got to see. I got to check the schedule. I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot and see where I want to put my stuff.”

Sasha Banks was previously present at the AEW All In event held at Wembley Stadium in late August. The general belief is that she will make appearances in AEW after getting medical clearance following her ankle surgery.

Speculations are also rife that if she had not been injured then she would have made her debut during the Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite in her hometown of Boston at the TD Garden. However, the ongoing injury has pushed back her availability in the Tony Khan-owned company.

