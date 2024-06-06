Bio

Shawn Spears is a Canadian professional wrestler who is best known for his time in WWE for playing the character of Tye Dillinger. He had been extremely famous in the independent circuit and won multiple top championships from all over the indies. He also had a brief career in All Elite Wrestling. Presently, he is under contract with WWE and is active in the NXT.

Shawn Spears Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Spears is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 223 lbs. He was born on February 19, 1981 and currently the former AEW star is 43 year old. He had a two decade long career in the wrestling world but he has never been promoted as a top star in any major wrestling promotion, but he got the opportunity to work in many big promotions.

Shawn Spears: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Shawn Spears Early Life

Spears was born on February 19, 1981 and currently the WWE star is 43 year old. St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada is the place where Shawn Spears born. He attended and graduated from Laura Secord Secondary School. He played Hockey before becoming a professional wrestling and he was pretty successful.

Who is Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears is a 43 year old Canadian professional wrestler who is under contract with WWE and is active in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He has also worked on the independent circuit and earned multiple top championships from all over the indies. He worked in All Elite Wrestling AEW too.

Shawn Spears WWE Debut

Spears is mostly known among the WWE fans for his run in the promotion as Tye Dillinger but he had a brief WWE career in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era of the promotion, however, he could mostly work in the developmental territories of the promotion. He made a number of main roster appearances during the time too, one of his famous appearances dates back to Cyber Sunday 2006 where he appeared as Stan; a WWE employee. He featured in a segment of DX and he got Superkicked at the end by The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Spears came into the world of professional wrestling in 2002. He had a successful career in hockey before joining wrestling. He started training for wrestling at the world famous Hart Wrestling School which was situated in Cambridge, Ontario with Smith Hart, Waldo Von Erich, and Ike Shaw. Later, he got the opportunity to work with another top star of today’s wrestling; Eric Young at the WrestlePlex School.

Early Career

He received his further training from Derek Wylde and Cody Deaner. In the same year, he made his in ring debut, and the first ring name he used was Shawn Spears. This is the ring name that made him famous during his early days. He worked on the independent circuit of wrestling throughout his early days in the wrestling world and he kept on winning championships.

First WWE Appearance

In 2005 he got the biggest opportunity of his career when he got the opportunity to work in WWE. His first opportunity to work in ring in WWE was in an episode of WWE Heat where he teamed up with an unknown talent named Mikael Yamaha. His first match was against the former WWE World Tag Team Champions Hurricane and Rosey in a losing effort.

Signing with WWE

It was a non contract appearance and soon after this appearance he sent a video tape to WWE in search of a contract from the promotion. He was called for a WWE tryout in Buffalo, New York. He was successful in this tryout and he managed to earn a developmental contract from the promotion in January 2006.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

He was assigned to the Ohio Valley wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE during the time. He made a number of main roster appearances while this time, one of his most famous main roster appearances during the time was in the Cyber Sunday event of 2006 where he featured in a comedy segment of D Generation X. He played the character of a WWE employee named Stan and ultimately he was SuperKicked by Shawn Michaels.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tye Dillinger, Shawn Spears Shawn Spears Nick Names The Perfect Ten, The Chairman Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Shawn Spears Height 6’3” Shawn Spears Weight 223 lbs. Relationship Status Married Shawn Spears Net Worth $5 Million Shawn Spears Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * Shawn Spears Signature Moves Belly to Belly Suplex, Hangman’s Neckbreaker, Corner punches (with “10” Chant), corner stomping (with “10” Chant) Finishing Move(s) C4 (Running Death Valley driver), The Perfect 10 (Running inverted overdrive), Tye Breaker (Fireman’s carry neckbreaker), Slingshot Jackhammer Theme Song / Shawn Spears Song / Shawn Spears Music Truth & Pain Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

There is no concrete report on the exact net worth of Spears, however, according to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the 43 year old Canadian professional wrestler is estimated to be somewhere $5 million. Spears is currently active in WWE since February but his current salary in the promotion is still unknown.

Family

Spears was born on February 19, 1981 in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. There is not much information available about his past life, about his parents or whether he has any siblings. He played Hockey before joining the wrestling world and he had a successful career in Hockey as he played it for over a decade.

Championships and Accomplishments

Spears had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships from the wrestling world. However, he could only championships mostly from the independent circuit. He could never win any championships from any major championships like WWE and AEW. Spears had a long WWE career but he could never win any titles from the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ACW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), King Of Florida (2010) FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Nic Nemeth FUW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kenny Kendrick GBPW Championship (1 time) GLCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current) NEO Grand Independent Championship (1 time) OVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OVW Television Championship (3 times), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Cody Runnels (2) and Colt Cabana (1) PWA Commonwealth Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 114 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017 PWA Pure Wrestling Championship (1 time) TCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WSW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWC World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Idol Stevens Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Spears has been active in the wrestling world for more than two decades and he earned most of his fame while playing the character of Tye Dillinger in WWE. After he was released from WWE in 2019, AEW signed him and he started playing the character of Shawn Spears. He returned to WWE in February 2024 and surprisingly, WWE did not bring his Tye Dillinger character back as he is presently playing his character from WWE.

Personal Information Table

Shawn Spears Real Name / Full Name Ronnie William Arneill Birth Date February 19, 1981 Shawn Spears Age 43 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada School/College/University Laura Secord Secondary School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Not known Shawn Spears Ethnicity White Current Residence Southern California Hobbies * Shawn Spears Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Shawn Spears Movies and TV Shows

Spears has been active in the wrestling world since 2002 and he has been pretty successful as a professional wrestler. He also had a successful career in Hockey before joining the world of professional wrestling. But he could never make a breakthrough in the acting world as there is no record of whether he has ever appeared in any feature film or television series.

Shawn Spears Wife

Spears is presently married to the famous Australian professional wrestler Cassie Lee who was famous under the ring name Peyton Royce in WWE. She was a top star of WWE and she had been a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Spears and Cassie Lee married in 2019 and together they have a son. They are expecting their second son in 2024.

Further Success

Sporadic Main Roster Appearances

Spears remained active on the developmental territory of WWE since 2006 and during that time he made a number of main roster appearances. Apart from his famous appearance on Cyber Sunday 2006, he also appeared as a jobber against Simon Dean in an episode of Smackdown in the same year. Needless to say, he lost this match.

Success in OVW

Spears had been extremely successful in Ohio Valley Wrestling as he won almost all the Championship possible in the brand including the OVW Heavyweight Championship and the OVE Television Championship. After seeing his excellent performance and success in Ohio Valley Wrestling, fans expected to see him having huge success in the main roster as well.

Release and Return

He got his main roster promotion in August 2008 and he was assigned to the ECW brand of the promotion. But he could not see any success in the main roster as he was released from the promotion in early 2009 and he had to return to the independent circuit once again. After having a successful run in the indies, he returned to WWE in 2013 with a completely new character named Tye Dillinger.

Tye Dillinger

From 2013 to 2019 he played the character of Tye Dillinger in the NXT which is the developmental Territory of WWE, and he became extremely successful among the NXT fans. He even got a nickname; The Perfect 10. He had been successful in the NXT but once again he failed to impress in the main roster. In February 2019 he was released from WWE once again and this time he got the opportunity to work in All Elite Wrestling. Once again he started playing the character of Shawn Spears and he also got the gimmick of the Chairman.

AEW Career, Second Return to WWE

He had a successful run in the AEW promotion, however, he could not win any Championship. In January 2024, he became a free agent and he was brought back by WWE once again. This time he started playing the character of Shawn Spears in WWE and he is also playing the gimmick of The Chairman which made him famous in AEW. He is presently active in the NXT at the age of 43 but it is not looking like WWE has any big plans for him. We hope he has a great future lying ahead of himself.

Iconic Quotes From Shawn Spears

“In terms of my wife, she obviously is a Monday nighter and doing very well. I watch her, I watch when she’s on, and kinda give her feedback when she asks for it and she’ll watch when I am on and she’ll kinda give me feedback of what she thought was good and bad.”

“I believe in providing an alternative for fans, and I really believe that the audience has wanted an alternative for quite some time. This is now the platform to give people exactly what they want, and I am really looking forward to proving myself in AEW.”

“A great deal of WWE Superstars, like Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, The Miz, etc., came from WWE’s developmental system, and I’ve had the privilege of working with them over the years.”

“If you piled in a car and you go to an AEW show with all your buddies there, you had a beer or two, and you get to yell at whoever you want, you get to cheer for whoever you want, you get to chant, like those moments are friend making moments.”

“I’ve always said that if I can make 20 years in-ring, anything beyond that is just a cherry on top, so 2020 I’m looking to challenging and healthy so hopefully if I can do two of those things, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a good year for me.”

“In terms of being able to adapt to any situation on any given night, in any given moment and that just comes with nearly twenty years of experience and paying attention to the guys that I’ve tried to emulate throughout my career.”

“I did commentary with Excalibur. It is an extremely, extremely difficult job. It gave me a whole new appreciation to how on point you need to be and how careful you need to because I was a almost like a color aspect of it.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Shawn Spears

Spears had a long WWE career but his career in the promotion mostly flourished in the developmental territories of the promotion. While playing the character of Tye Dillinger in the NXT, he had multiple rice values with some of the top stars of the time. One of his biggest rivals from the NXT was Baron Corbin. One of their best matches took place in NXT Takeover: R Revolution event and it is still remembered as one of the best matches of Spears’ career.

He also had some other top rivalries with some of the other big stars of the NXT. Bobby Roode had been one of the biggest rivals of his NXT career. Together they had some excellent matches. Andrade was also one of his top rivals from the NXT. He even had an amazing rivalry with Sanity, especially, with his leader Eric Young. Shinsuke Nakamura had also been a big rival of Spears.

Shawn Spears Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Spears had to suffer multiple injuries. But thankfully, none of the injuries could keep him out of action for a long time. In October 2018, he suffered a severe hand injury and it kept him out of action for four months. He made his return to action in February 2019 only to get released after two weeks after his return.

Other Details

Spears has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K17. He has also appeared in WWE 2K18 and WWE 2K19. He has only appeared in WWE video games as Tye Dillinger. He made his return to WWE in February 2024 so we can expect him to appear in WWE 2K25 and this would be the first video game ever where he would be featuring as Shawn Spears, only if he does not change his gimmick before that.

Shawn Spears Salary Not Known Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Shawn Spears Social Media Accounts

Spears is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 211K and his Instagram has a stunning following of 457K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Shawn Spears Twitter, Shawn Spears Instagram.

Shawn Spears Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 50 (63.29%) 0 (0.00%) 29 (36.71%) AJPW 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) APW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Bar Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 19 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 19 (50.00%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GLCW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 121 (40.74%) 6 (2.02%) 170 (57.24%) OVW 83 (51.23%) 7 (4.32%) 72 (44.44%) Prestige 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSW 3 (50.00%) 1 (16.67%) 2 (33.33%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 39 (49.37%) 0 (0.00%) 40 (50.63%) TOTAL 326 (47.66%) 14 (2.05%) 344 (50.29%)

Shawn Spears Manager

Spears has mostly worked as a singles wrestler in WWE and he never got the opportunity to work with any professional managers in the promotion. There are expectations from the fans for a possible on screen pairing between Spears and his wife Cassie Lee aka Peyton Royce. As of now, chances are low, but there is always a possibility.

FAQS

Q. When did Shawn Spears start wrestling?

A. Shawn Spears started working in 200

Q. How tall is Shawn Spears in feet?

A. Shawn Spears is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Shawn Spears manager?

A. Shawn Spears does not have a manager

Q. What is current Shawn Spears song?

A. Shawn Spears uses the song Truth & Pain. Previously, he used the song ‘Ten’ in WWE while playing the character of Tye Dillinger

Q. Who is Shawn Spears mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Shawn Spears father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Shawn Spears girlfriend?

A. Shawn Spears is currently married to famous professional wrestler and former WWE star Cassandra McIntosh who is famous by her ring names Peyton Royce and Cassie Lee

Q. Who is Shawn Spears brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Shawn Spears worth?

A. Shawn Spears’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many titles Shawn Spears won in WWE?

A. Shawn Spears did not win any championships in WWE yet