  • Ex WWE Star Ronda Rousey’s Pro-Wrestling Status Revealed After ROH Stint

Ex WWE Star Ronda Rousey’s Pro-Wrestling Status Revealed After ROH Stint

Arindam Pal

Mar 6, 2024 at 6:44 PM

Ex WWE Star Ronda Rousey’s Pro-Wrestling Status Revealed After ROH Stint

Ronda Rousey is considered a former professional wrestler given that she’s no more associated with the WWE. Going by her comments after leaving the WWE, she’s focused on enlarging her family with Travis Browney which might drag her back to motherhood for the second time but she has also enjoyed one-off appearances in pro-wrestling circles outside the WWE.

During Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Unreal event, Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir squared off against Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match. That wasn’t her only appearance as a wrestler as she then made her debut in ROH on AEW TV. Irrespective of her status with the promotions, she commented on these two matches and gave props to her opponents for being ready for the match at the last moment.

Reason Ronda Rousey Worked In ROH After 2023 WWE Departure

Ronda Rousey not keen on stretching out pro-wrestling stint

These appearances also indicated that Ronda Rousey could be keen on experiencing some more matches outside her WWE career which may not be the case. PWInsider revealed that there are currently no plans for Ronda Rousey to make further appearances in the ring. It was also noted that she has no desire to get into pro wrestling for a short-term future,

“In speaking to sources close to Rousey, we are told there are no current talks with the promotion, nor is Rousey looking to pro wrestling for her short-term future.”

It will be interesting to see what could be next for Ronda Rousey when it comes to pro wrestling. While being with the WWE and UFC, she made a ton of money in her life, and she will have to represent her brand which continues to generate revenue. AEW owner Tony Khan is keen on working things out with the former WWE Women’s Champion but she doesn’t have to go back to pro wrestling if she doesn’t want to.

Some of the WWE universe members may find it hard to realize Ronda Rousey’s contributions to the Women’s Evolution since she’s barely considered a pro wrestler. But it’s a fact that her first tenure in the WWE was the main reason why a separate all-female pay-per-view would have been conducted while people also got to witness the first-ever all-women Wrestlemania main event match in 2019.

