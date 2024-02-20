Reason Ronda Rousey Worked In ROH After 2023 WWE Departure

Ronda Rousey was admittedly done with professional wrestling after announcing her departure from the WWE, last summer. She was focused on personal stuff and fans didn’t care either about her matches, anymore. So, once her deal with the WWE was over, it was evident that she was leaving the company for good.

After coming to professional wrestling in 2018, Ronda Rousey was utilized by the WWE as a marquee attraction but her charm faded away as time progressed. Initially, she was able to make an impressive mark with her stint in the wrestling world. But amid lesser competition available in the WWE women’s locker room, her association ended last summer.

Ronda Rousey’s loyalty to her friends led her to ROH appearance

Then a surprise happened after Ronda Rousey returned to action in Ring of Honor and made a couple of appearances with the promotion which also led her to appear on AEW TV for a one-off occasion. The long-time partner of the former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler recently stated that her former bestie came to ROH to work alongside her other good friend, Marina Shafir.

Baszler stated in the interview that the WWE storyline may have made her a bitter rival to Ronda Rousey, but she remains a true friend and she also proved her loyalty by her ROH appearances for Shafir. During a conversation with Denise Salcedo at a media event, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was further touted to be someone who remains very loyal to her close circle,

“One thing, love or hate Ronda, as a person who knows her probably more than anyone, besides her husband, one thing she is, she is very loyal to her friends. She will do anything for them, and we started this pro wrestling journey together, all four of us, and so I know she wants to take some time off, she doesn’t know if she’s gonna wrestle again.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Initially, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match at the Wrestling REVOLVER: UNREAL event. This led to her presence at the November 17 ROH tapings in Los Angeles, California at the Inglewood Forum in AEW where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Athena & Billie Starkz. For the time being, this remains the last wrestling match for Rousey.