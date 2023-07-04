Summerslam 2023 is going to be the biggest event of the summer and WWE’s three active brands, Raw, SmackDown, and NXT could be part of the show, at a time in a first-time occurrence. In recent times, there have been multiple trades between these brands which led to many main roster stars appearing on NXT programming. This trend should continue throughout the summer of 2023.

WWE creative has no intention of stopping that trend as they rather want to bring more stars from NXT to get involved in Summerslam 2023. On a rare occasion, Seth Rollins was announced to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at NXT during the 2023 Gold Rush. The vice versa process could also be seen when some of the NXT stars or top matches from the division could settle their score at summer’s mega event.

Summerslam 2023: Spoiler On Six Top Matches Planned For WWE PLE

NXT popularity to be boosted by Summerslam

BWE tweeted out to say that WWE is talking about having a couple of Title Matches from NXT to culminate at Summerslam 2023. Showcasing some of the developmental brand talents on a global platform will be a big way to boost their popularity and the overall product of NXT,

“Discussions going around to have two NXT titles involved in SSlam or during SSlam week.”

WWE NXT is expected to receive focus heading into Summerslam 2023

WWE is trying to close out the barriers between NXT and main roster brands since the President of the company, Nick Khan realized they need to boost things for NXT products before the next television deal negotiation phase comes around.

Previously, reports mentioned that Bron Breakker could be on his way to the main roster around Summerslam 2023. Now, BWE tweeted out behind their private Twitter account that WWE is indeed planning for a few NXT stars to make their way to the main roster. Breakker and Ilja Dragunov are the two names who will reportedly “have their time” before making the move. Breakker has also received an opportunity to feature in a world title match even before moving to the main roster.

Summerslam 2023 has long been confirmed which is going to be another stadium show on the WWE schedule. For a third year in a row, the company will be hosting the spectacular event of the summer from a baseball stadium, the Detroit Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is expectedly main-eventing Summerslam 2023. Plus, Xero News reports that three matches are currently planned for the event:

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)