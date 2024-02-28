Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio

The pro-wrestling market of Cleveland, Ohio is going to get boosted big-time via the WWE’s Summerslam 2024 premium live event if the recent reports are to go by. It appears that the Municipal Stadium in the city could be hosting WWE’s annual SummerSlam in late July or early August.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that WWE will be receiving a $1.676 million tax credit from the state of Ohio this year. This appears to be part of Ohio’s $44 million credit that will be awarded to television and film productions scheduled for 2024.

Since no major WWE shows have been announced for Ohio yet, this $1.676 million tax credit certainly indicates that a big announcement is up. That being said, there have been speculations that the tax credit could be tied to rumors of Cleveland hosting Summerslam 2024.

WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Announced For March 4 Episode

Summerslam 2024 heading into Cleveland in summer?

It has previously been reported by Fightful Select that the city of Cleveland, Ohio is being discussed as the host of Summerslam 2024. The Fightful report also noted that it is the current “frontrunner and likely location” of the event. This news was further confirmed by several sources connected to the City of Cleveland and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns Stadium was also supposed to be the host stadium of the summer spectacle but since then a new venue has emerged to be the host. WWE has a rich history of hosting Premium Live Events in the city of Cleveland, Ohio and Summerslam 2024 seems to be added to that list.

Randy Orton Reveals Biggest Goal In WWE After Spending 22 Years

WWE’s first PLE in Cleveland was SummerSlam 1996 which saw then-WWF Champion Shawn Michaels retain his title against Big Van Vader. Afterward, the city hosted shows like include No Mercy 1999, Survivor Series 2004, Unforgiven 2008, and WWE TLC 2014.

Before Summerslam 2024, Cleveland also conducted Fastlane 2019 in March which saw The Shield defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag-team match. That bout marked the first match featuring the Shield following Roman Reigns’ return from the Leukemia situation. That match also was the last of Shield on TV as Dean Ambrose made an exit from the WWE within a month.