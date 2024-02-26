sportzwiki logo
  • Randy Orton Reveals Biggest Goal In WWE After Spending 22 Years

Randy Orton Reveals Biggest Goal In WWE After Spending 22 Years

Arindam Pal

Feb 26, 2024 at 7:25 PM

Randy Orton Reveals Biggest Goal In WWE After Spending 22 Years

After staying out of action in the WWE for nearly 18 months, Randy Orton returned to the WWE, last November. This was the longest time that the Apex Predator of the WWE was on the sidelines but he’s since been back in great shape and admittedly, he wants to carry his career forward for ten more years.

During his time away from the ring, Randy Orton has changed his perspective and decided to be grateful for his lengthy career that has already lasted for more than two decades. This is something totally different from what we have seen in the past from the third-generation superstar.

Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On Two Big Matches For April WWE PLE

During a recent interview with SI.com’s Week in Wrestling, Randy Orton was asked about the future goals that he has in mind as his career continues with the WWE. He wanted to go for a World title opportunity at Wrestlemania or face John Cena at the biggest WWE PLE of the year. But winning the 15th World Championship isn’t clearly the priority on his radar.

Shedding light on his recent return from a career-threatening injury, Randy Orton revealed that his biggest goal in life right now is not to take anything for granted,

“My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That’s my number-one priority.”

The Rock’s Next Appearance Officially Announced On WWE Programming

Randy Orton returned to the WWE in the 2023 Fall

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, the super team of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match. After the match, the returnee in the match, Orton also affirmed that ten years of wrestling were still left inside him.

After how things went down at Elimination Chamber, it appears that a massive United States Title Match will go down at Wrestlemania 40 as the champion Logan Paul started a rivalry with Randy Orton. The Maverick cost The Apex Predator, the WWE Chamber match by using his pendant brass knuckles which should set up a massive title match showdown. The Viper was previously in conversation in the world title picture but he will now essentially move into the mid-card title picture.

Randy Orton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

