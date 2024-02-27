WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Announced For March 4 Episode

WWE Raw has officially begun the builds for Wrestlemania 40 by bringing the fallouts of Elimination Chamber, this week. The top talents of the red brand will essentially be gunning for the major spotlight available for the Show of Shows. Next week, the flagship show of the WWE will head to San Antonio and two big matches will be in-store.

The Man Becky Lynch was present on this week’s edition of WWE Raw, following her successful win in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match that earned her a spot at Wrestlemania 40. But, she was attacked by her old rival, Nia Jax who was yet to get over from the big loss against Rhea Ripley at the same PLE.

Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Becky Lynch offered Nia Jax some payback, later that night and told WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce that she wanted a piece of The Irresistible Force. Pearce made the match official for next week where The Man will finally get her hands on the former one-time Raw Women’s Champion before she heads onto the Show of Shows.

Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On Two Big Matches For April WWE PLE

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. She will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title at Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso announced for March 3 episode

In more news from WWE Raw, Jey Uso reflected on his shortcoming to win the WWE Intercontinental championship last week, courtesy of his own brother Jimmy Uso’s interference. In this backstage interview segment, he was then interrupted by Drew McIntyre who was quite open on why Jey deserves to be scre*ed by his brother.

Jey previously suffered a loss against McIntyre and he wasn’t keen on hearing from him. He immediately launched an attack on McIntyre leading to a backstage brawl. Later the night, McIntyre vs. Uso was announced for the March 3 episode of WWE Raw.

At this point, Seth Rollins is slated to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 40 following the latter’s win at the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.