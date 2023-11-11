Survivor Series 2023: Big Heel Turn To Be Completed At WWE PLE

The official announcement of the Men’s WarGames Match scheduled for Survivor Series 2023 came this week on the latest episode of Raw. That match will reportedly go through a slight change in the coming weeks to ensure a big heel turn when the match actually takes place at the PLE set for later this month.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will make a change to the Men’s WarGames match set for Survivor Series 2023 and add Drew McIntyre to Judgment Day’s side. This will essentially complete his long-rumored heel turn. In return, a babyface star will also be added to the babyface side but that name is yet to be disclosed.

The Observer also reported that Drew McIntyre is having a slow-burn heel turn which is inspired by Bret Hart’s WWF character from 1997, where he was hated in the United States but not outside this territory.

Despite Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn talking to him to change his mind, The Scottish Warrior isn’t willing to forgive Jey Uso for his past sins and this angle will continue to unfold on Raw. Drew McIntyre also faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4th in Saudi Arabia but he failed to win the belt which further insinuated the full heel turn scheduled for Survivor Series 2023.

There were also some uncertainties regarding Drew McIntyre’s status until Wrestlemania 40 as he didn’t sign the contract. But recent reports also affirmed that he did re-sign with the WWE around Crown Jewel which makes him the first top star to be retained by the company under the new TKO banner.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh