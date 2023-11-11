WWE Smackdown: Shocking Heel Turn Increases DAMAGE CTRL Member On November 10 Episode

Kairi Sane returning to WWE programming at Crown Jewel with some bigger plans which was confirmed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The return of the former tag team champion evidently assured that she would get back with her former tag partner and join DAMAGE CTRL to make the group even stronger.

During this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley wasn’t happy with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY bringing Kairi Sane back. Bayley also aired footage from 2020 where she attacked Sane to send her to the WWE. IYO said she brought Kairi back to make Damage CTRL stronger.

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka then confronted the trio to set up a six-woman tag team match for later the night on WWE Smackdown. Bayley also shook hands with Kairi to be on the same page for the time being.

Then in the main event of WWE Smackdown, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane) went down and it ended in a DQ after Asuka turned on her own team to joined forces with Damage CTRL.

WWE Smackdown: Asuka joins Damage CTRL to strengthen heel faction

Asuka’s evil intentions became clear when she refused to accept a tag from Belair and rather spat her with green mist into the face, instead. The subsequent post-match brawl also involved Shotzi hitting the ring to make the save for the babyface side but her attempt failed as she was taken out through the numbers’ game. This scene created on WWE Smackdown also indicated that a potential women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series is being set up.

As seen at Crown Jewel 2023, IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in a singles contest. Belair had all the upper-hands in the match. To prevent her momentums, Bayley interfered in favor of SKY but it wasn’t enough. Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane then showed up and attacked Bianca when the referee wasn’t watching which led to IYO SKY winning the match.

Then Kairi Sane showed up on WWE Smackdown, this week to reunite the Kabuki Warriors which now has members of Damage CTRL. Soon after the return, Fightful Select reported that Kairi Sane signed a new deal with the WWE months ago. Plus, an insider source BWE noted that WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is interested in forming a group with IYO SKY, Kairi, and Asuka and that’s how things unfolded last night.