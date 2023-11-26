Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton Returns To Help His Team Win At WWE WarGames

One of the significant hype-ups for Survivor Series 2023 was the fact that Randy Orton was returning to the WWE after the longest hiatus in his career. As announced on Raw, the return happened in the WarGames capacity where the returnee joined an all-star babyface lineup to defeat The Judgment Day in a huge matchup.

In the main event of last night’s Survivor Series 2023 premium live event that took place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins kicked off the bout for their respective teams at Survivor Series 2023 renewing their rivalry from earlier this year. With the Chicago crowd chanting for their hometown hero, CM Punk, the heels always had the number advantage when JD McDonagh entered the fray. Moments later, Jey Uso entered the scene to even the odds.

Highlights from Survivor Series 2023 Men’s WarGames Match

Damian Priest and Sami Zayn then joined the WarGames match to bring out the carnage inside the steel structure. Then, Drew McIntyre from Judgment Day entered WarGames at Survivor Series 2023 and cleaned house mostly by targeting Jey Uso. Cody Rhodes then got his first entry into the WarGames while Dominik Mysterio still gave the heels the numbers advantage.

Este recuerdo de Sami Zayn a lo que hizo el año pasado. Vaya ovaciones se está llevando. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/l8VEHuWEsZ — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 26, 2023

Ultimately, Orton would make his triumphant return as the final entrant for the Survivor Series 2023 WarGames match, coming out to a thunderous ovation from the crowd. His entry also stopped a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Rhea Ripley on behalf of the contract holder Damian Priest. Orton would bring the house down by hitting some of his signature moves on the heel team.

Dominik Mysterio was the first recipient of the RKO at Survivor Series 2023 before McDonagh was tossed off the top of the cage by him. After Orton ran roughshod over all his opponents, it would ultimately be Cody Rhodes who secured the pinfall win by hitting Priest with a Cross Rhodes finisher. It was a historic moment as a ‘Rhodes’ finally competed in a WarGames match which was innovated by legendary Dusty Rhodes.