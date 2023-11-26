Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk Returns To WWE After A Decade

The pro-wrestling universe was turned upside down by the end of Survivor Series 2023 as walked down the ramp of the show was none other than CM Punk. With rumors surrounding all over the internet regarding his return at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, most of the reliable reports claimed that the return wasn’t on the card for last evening.

Eventually Punk came out after the main event of Survivor Series 2023 was over where Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match.

The hometown crowd for CM Punk went fully nuts as they greeted him with open arms with thunderous positive reactions. He just celebrated his return with the fans to send the show off-air and no such storyline angle was built around him. No update has been given from WWE’s side as to what his role would be in the company following this comeback.

CM Punk was WWE’s well-kept secret for Survivor Series 2023

WWE evidently made it clear that they were interested in getting the former Straight Edge Leader with multiple teases in recent weeks leading up to Survivor Series 2023. There were some teases on Punk’s social media regarding this. Many fans were also sure about the return due to Shinsuke Nakamura’s mysterious callouts on Raw on a regular basis. It now appears that WWE was airing those in purpose and they were just opening the door to be answered by Punk.

With Survivor Series 2023 WarGames right around the corner, many fans were wondering whether CM Punk would make his presence felt and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were no plans for him to be on the show emanated from Chicago, Illinois. However. It was also noted that this could be a well-kept secret by the officials which was the case.

Some of the reports also theorized that Punk’s return could be postponed until next year’s Royal Rumble depending on the situation. However, WWE couldn’t find a better place to make it happen at Survivor Series 2023 and we can only assume how things will be exciting when the Royal Rumble season kicks off.