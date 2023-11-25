Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

Survivor Series 2023 is heading to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend, and that brings out the inadvertent rumors of CM Punk possibly re-joining the WWE since the event is happening in his hometown. There have been a lot of speculations over whether WWE has been interested in bringing him in and most of those reports were negative.

WWE carried on with their business as usual without his presence for the past decade, and there is no sign that they are going to have him back, at least in time for Survivor Series 2023. As much as the fans would have loved to enjoy a surreal moment at the upcoming PLE, that’s not happening.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s Paywall that there have been no talks between CM Punk and WWE,

“As of last night, we’re told WWE’s stance hadn’t changed on CM Punk at Survivor Series.”

Survivor Series 2023: WWE Aims To Create History With This Weekend’s PLE

WWE never had talks with CM Punk for Survivor Series 2023 return

Furthermore, a source related to Wrestling Inc confirmed Fightful’s report by stating that the two parties are not in talks and hence any reports to the contrary scenario are false. Fightful has not heard from the former WWE Champion, but sources also informed them that while there are no talks between the two parties at present, Punk did send out feelers to WWE at one point which was rejected.

Ringside News previously reported as learned from a tenured member of the team that, “there is no interest in CM Punk. The damage he did to AEW was as bad as what Vince Russo did to WCW.”

The same source also reported that WWE’s mindset about CM Punk’s return isn’t likely to change due to fans chanting for him at events. Fans will continue with those chants at Survivor Series 2023 but that’s not going to make a changeable impact on WWE’s approach.

Some fans are wondering if the mysterious unnamed target that Shinsuke Nakamura has been talking about on WWE Raw was Punk and whether he’s set to return at Survivor Series 2023. Fightful stated that they currently have no idea who the person in question is. There was also a thought on whether Punk could fit in on Cody Rhodes’ WarGames team, but it’s since been confirmed to be Randy Orton.