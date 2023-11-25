Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

Survivor Series 2023 is heading to Chicago, Illinois, this weekend, and that brings out the inadvertent rumors of CM Punk possibly re-joining the WWE since the event is happening in his hometown. There have been a lot of speculations over whether WWE has been interested in bringing him in and most of those reports were negative.

WWE carried on with their business as usual without his presence for the past decade, and there is no sign that they are going to have him back, at least in time for Survivor Series 2023. As much as the fans would have loved to enjoy a surreal moment at the upcoming PLE, that’s not happening.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s Paywall that there have been no talks between CM Punk and WWE,

“As of last night, we’re told WWE’s stance hadn’t changed on CM Punk at Survivor Series.”

Survivor Series 2023: WWE Aims To Create History With This Weekend’s PLE

WWE never had talks with CM Punk for Survivor Series 2023 return

Furthermore, a source related to Wrestling Inc confirmed Fightful’s report by stating that the two parties are not in talks and hence any reports to the contrary scenario are false. Fightful has not heard from the former WWE Champion, but sources also informed them that while there are no talks between the two parties at present, Punk did send out feelers to WWE at one point which was rejected.

Ringside News previously reported as learned from a tenured member of the team that, “there is no interest in CM Punk. The damage he did to AEW was as bad as what Vince Russo did to WCW.”

The same source also reported that WWE’s mindset about CM Punk’s return isn’t likely to change due to fans chanting for him at events. Fans will continue with those chants at Survivor Series 2023 but that’s not going to make a changeable impact on WWE’s approach.

Some fans are wondering if the mysterious unnamed target that Shinsuke Nakamura has been talking about on WWE Raw was Punk and whether he’s set to return at Survivor Series 2023. Fightful stated that they currently have no idea who the person in question is. There was also a thought on whether Punk could fit in on Cody Rhodes’ WarGames team, but it’s since been confirmed to be Randy Orton.

 

Tagged:

cm punk

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?
Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

Nov 25, 2023, 10:59 AM

AEW Full Gear 2023: Is CM Punk Returning At This Weekend’s PPV?
AEW Full Gear 2023: Is CM Punk Returning At This Weekend’s PPV?

Nov 16, 2023, 1:42 PM

More CM Punk Arrival Tease Dropped By Shinsuke Nakamura On November 13 WWE Raw
More CM Punk Arrival Tease Dropped By Shinsuke Nakamura On November 13 WWE Raw

Nov 14, 2023, 12:35 PM

WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023

Nov 12, 2023, 6:21 PM

CM Punk’s Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023 Not Likely Happening
CM Punk’s Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023 Not Likely Happening

Nov 8, 2023, 1:28 PM

WWE Star Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And CM Punk Salaries Revealed For UFC
WWE Star Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And CM Punk Salaries Revealed For UFC

Nov 6, 2023, 1:46 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic