Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE television for a long time but a cryptic drop is there indicating his return at Survivor Series 2024. The final Big-Four WWE premium live event has produced some of the biggest returns in the history of the company and the question remains if it’s going to present one more within ten days from now.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is the one to fuel up the rumors around this potential big return at Survivor Series 2024 as he posted a cryptic photo of Brock Lesnar being stretchered out of the ring alongside Paul Heyman, setting the fans into a frenzy.

Fans immediately started theorizing that Lesnar could return as the fifth man to be in the Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024 for the WarGames Match set against the current Bloodline. Others believe that The Beast might show up to settle unfinished business with Reigns which might turn the WarGames scenario upside down.

For the time being, the new version of The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa injected Bronson Reed as the fifth member of their fray for the WarGames Match set for Survivor Series 2024 while Seth Rollins has also entered the storyline indicating his future entry by Reigns’ side.

Away from TV, Lesnar was most recently snapped while attending a Ward Davis concert in Canada and he was seen possessing a ripped physique, despite WWE not needing him for over a year now. On WWE programming, he was last seen at Summerslam 2023 and time will tell if he’d be back at Survivor Series 2024.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

– Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, & Candice LeRae

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest