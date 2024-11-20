Anticipations are more than high regarding WWE Raw premiering on Netflix, next year, a move that’s being dubbed to change the professional wrestling landscape on television. Some concerns are being shown by the fans regarding Netflix’s ability to deal with the live shows, the platform is confident enough to remove those technical glitches in time before WWE’s flagship show arrives in January.

While the debut date for WWE Raw on Netflix has long been confirmed for January 6 of next year, the official information regarding the venue on WWE’s part, came this week. Over on social media, it was confirmed that the show having the setup of a premium live event will go down from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Advertised stars include John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and CM Punk for the Los Angeles premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix. This led some fans to speculate that Rhodes and Reigns would be moving to the red brand due to the Netflix move.

AEW Revolution 2025 Announcement Comes After Reported WWE Venue Switch Drama

Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes not moving to WWE Raw after Netflix shift

Mike Johnson of PWInsider dismissed this rumor as he wrote that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were not leaving SmackDown to go to WWE Raw. He noted that WWE intends to leave no stone unturned to make the Netflix premiere as important as possible so that they can expect the maximum number of eyes on it from a global perspective. This is why the major attractions of WWE TV are being promoted for that particular night only.

Survivor Series 2024: Official WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup Announced

In more news, Netflix already showcases a WWE content section and lists it as a TV-14 show. While this doesn’t call for a return to the Attitude Era, uncensored promos and edgier storylines are expected on the OTT platform. As such, The Rock’s promos were previously censored by FOX and the USA Network which won’t happen on Netflix as confirmed by Triple H.

At the WWE Bad Blood post-show press conference, the Chief Content Officer of the company also commented on WWE Raw moving to Netflix and the production changes that it would go through for this revolutionary phase,

“I think Netflix gives us this incredible canvas to paint on. We’re looking to paint a masterpiece like we’ve never done before. But it’s still us doing it. It’s going to be WWE in all its glory, just with the volume turned up. We’ve never had an opportunity quite like this before, and now with Netflix, we can hit all of the U.S.”