Women’s WarGames Match is returning to the WWE on the occasion of the Survivor Series 2024 annual premium live event. After a wait of a couple of weeks, the match lineup featuring 10 female talents of the WWE has been confirmed on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw that was already taped, last week at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As announced during this week’s Raw, the WWE Women’s WarGames Match lineup at Survivor Series 2024 goes as follows – Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candace LeRae in a 5-on-5 bout.

Over on Raw, a massive brawl broke out to set up this match for Survivor Series 2024. In the opening segment of the show, Morgan and Rodriguez came face to face with Jax and Stratton. Moving on from their recent feud at Crown Jewel, they featured on one side alongside Candice LeRae.

This led IYO SKY, the Women’s Tag Team Champions Belair & Cargill, and Naomi to come out to the ring for a staredown. As Morgan pointed out at the difference in numbers-game, Rhea Ripley returned with a face protector and shouted “WarGames” to start a brawl. The babyface side stood tall after which the official match announcement for Survivor Series 2024 came on social media.

Ripley was recently attacked by Morgan and Rodriguez during an episode of NXT, a few weeks ago at the infamous NXT parking lot. Covered in blood, it was later reported that she was dealing with a fractured orbital bone, leading to a short hiatus. This is the reason behind her wearing a face mask during the return.

In more news, builds for Survivor Series 2024 will continue on next week’s Raw where Bianca Belair faces Nia Jax as the winner’s WarGames team will receive the order of entry advantage at Survivor Series 2024.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

– Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, & Candice LeRae

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest