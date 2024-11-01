Since his return at Summerslam, Roman Reigns feuded with Solo Sikoa which started a slow build toward the Survivor Series 2024 WWE PLE main event. In recent months, WWE Universe has been speculating to receive a WarGames Match featuring Solo Sikoa and his present cohorts – Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu against Roman and his cohorts.

While OG Bloodline vs. The current Bloodline match is very much possible at Survivor Series 2024, the stance of Sami Zayn during the buildup has become very interesting. This comes after he was found talking to Solo Sikoa on this week’s episode of Raw which led some of the fans to believe that he will turn on Roman and The Usos leading to the WarGames Match.

WWE trying to mislead fans with Survivor Series 2024 main event

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE’s direction for the Survivor Series 2024 main event following the happening that occurred on Raw. Meltzer believes the final team for WarGames will likely include The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn for the OG Bloodline and he’s confident that this will be the outcome when the official match lineup will be declared.

However, he also mentioned that WWE is trying to mislead the fans where they might be forced to believe that things could go in a different direction for this marquee match at Survivor Series 2024,

“I have figured it’s going to be The Usos, Roman and Sami Zayn as the team in WarGames and I still think that’s probably what it’s going to be but they did everything they could to try to tell you “this is not what it’s going to be.”

On the October 28 edition of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn talked to Jey Uso backstage and shared his plans to make a truce with Roman Reigns which was a sign of Usos’ alignment with their Tribal Chief before Survivor Series 2024. Worried for him, Zayn questioned Jey’s choice as he had past issues with Roman as well as Jimmy.

For the time being, Roman is scheduled to team up with The Usos at Crown Jewel, tomorrow night. As for Survivor Series 2024, the final WWE premium live event is waiting for us from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, November 30.