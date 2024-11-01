Continuing the ongoing tradition of bringing some main roster superstars on NXT, Rhea Ripley was back on the scene, this week in a surprise appearance. But the infamous parking lot of NXT didn’t spare her as she was found in a busted-open state during the show. Her current rival Liv Morgan was also present on the show and she’s the one to be blamed for the heinous act.

Given Rhea Ripley’s blooded condition at the backstage area of NXT, fans were concerned about her status and it’s now been confirmed that she will be missing a few weeks’ action from WWE television. In an official update provided on the company’s official website, it’s been informed that the former women’s world champion will miss an “undisclosed amount of time” from TV.

WWE Raw: Lilian Garcia Returns As Full-Time Employee After 8 Years

As dictated in the following update through the WWE, it was also mentioned how Rhea Ripley is currently dealing with a fractured right orbital socket,

“Following the brutal attack, it has been revealed that The Nightmare has suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put Ripley out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Make sure to follow all WWE social media platforms as this story develops.”

WWE NXT 2300: Update On Hall Of Famer’s Presence In Tag Team Match

Rhea Ripley was attacked in the infamous NXT parking lot

On the post-Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley made an appearance to support her country-native Zaria and other NXT female babyface Superstars. She encouraged the babyface team for their upcoming match set for next week at NXT 2300 and seemed more than happy having returned to her roots.

Just before the main event of the episode, cameras caught Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, walking off with baseball bats. Shortly after, Rhea Ripley was shown lying injured next to her car with blood covering her face. Fans were shocked to discover MAMI in such a state that she had never before seen. The attack was never shown on camera but the victim’s face made the fans think that it was legitimate.

Fightful Select later reported there were some internal concerns within NXT regarding the amount of blood that was shown in Rhea Ripley’s face during the parking lot scene. However, the segment was eventually approved by Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Lee Fitting, or a CW executive.