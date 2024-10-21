WWE premium live events have continued their trends to visit international locations especially after Endeavor’s TKO took over the previously Vince McMahon-owned company. In recent times, multiple global shows were hosted outside the territory of the United States including Australia in February of this year to have achieved huge success.

It appears that another such WWE premium live event will be in store in the eastern region but there’s still time for that show as it’s not happening in the first half of 2025. The current rumors suggest that WWE may return to Australia in the second half of 2025 for their next large-scale show in the country.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: Veteran To Play Major Role At Returning WWE Show

According to a report from The Sunday Times/West Australian, discussions are ongoing between WWE and the Cook Government regarding a possible professional wrestling company’s return to Perth for a possible WWE premium live event. While the government has not disclosed any specific details regarding the show, Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti issued the following statement:

“We’re constantly pursuing these types of unique and exclusive events that attract visitors to our beautiful State, particularly ones that we know are incredibly popular like UFC and WWE.”

Survivor Series 2024: Crossover Raw/SmackDown Appearances To Last Until Annual WWE PLE

As such, WWE’s rival brand All Elite Wrestling will conduct the Grand Slam pay-per-view event, next February at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland. This info itself indicates that a future WWE premium live event should be there in Australia to overshadow things from AEW.

In February of this year, the Elimination Chamber WWE premium live event took place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia to become the most-watched Chamber PLE in the history of the company. The event also broke their previous attendance record as more than 52,000 people gathered at the host stadium in live attendance.

WWE premium live event current schedule revealed

While there’s no confirmation available, the next Elimination Chamber WWE premium live event is being rumored to take place in the United Kingdom. For the time being, WWE’s current PLE schedule goes as follows,

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, November 30, 2024: Survivor Series 2024 at the Rogers Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

– Saturday, February 1, 2025: Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– March 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 (TBD)

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025: SummerSlam at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey