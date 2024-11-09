The expected main event match for the Survivor Series 2024 premium live event has been announced on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown. Following multiple confrontations among the Bloodline members from the present and the past, the two sides have finally decided to go to war at the upcoming PLE set for later this month.

While the official announcement is yet to come on WWE’s official website, The OG Bloodline – Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, & Sami Zayn is all set to collide against The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa at Survivor Series 2024 in a four-on-four WarGames Match in the main event of the PLE.

In the opening segment of this week’s Smackdown, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso kicked things off as Roman assesses Sami Zayn’s chances to join back The Bloodline ahead of Survivor Series 2024. Zayn noted that he believed that Roman still had affection for him. In return, Roman stated that he’s not their blood and hence, he’s not an honorary member of The Bloodline.

In the main event segment of Smackdown, Solo Sikoa came out with his Bloodline for an Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony. Roman Reigns was called out in the ring to acknowledge Solo but he rather was out to challenge Solo to a match at Survivor Series 2024 with the winner becoming the only Tribal Chief.

Sikoa said that he was already The Tribal Chief. Solo challenged Roman to go to war at Survivor Series 2024 if he could find three men by his side. Sami Zayn appeared and kicked Solo in the face and be-sided himself with Roman. After Roman, Usos, and Sami cleared the ring, Michael Cole announced that the OG Bloodline will indeed take on the New Bloodline in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE Match Card

Survivor Series 2024 will be the final WWE premium live event of the year which takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– WarGames Match: OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn) vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)