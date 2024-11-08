The final WWE premium live event of this year will be Survivor Series 2024 by the end of November which is returning with the WarGames gimmick match. This bout to take place inside the dual-caged structure will headline the upcoming PLE while there are speculations regarding a couple of top championship matches on the card of the upcoming PLE.

Since the WarGames tradition was tagged to Survivor Series, the event was primarily known for its elimination tag team matches. From 2016 to 2021 these matches took place with the event’s focus kept between Raw and SmackDown for brand supremacy.

However, it was rebranded in 2022 as Survivor Series: WarGames, replacing the traditional elimination tag matches with WarGames matches. That being said, there are doubts about whether WWE intends to bring the tag matches back to the scene at Survivor Series 2024, and in a recent Q&A, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson dropped some updates regarding that comeback.

Survivor Series 2024 could bring back elimination tag matches

The reliable source only hoped that the traditional elimination tag matches should eventually return under Triple H’s leadership but the main focus of Survivor Series 2024 will still be the WarGames match. Johnson mentioned that WWE might utilize the nostalgia for the classic 5 vs. 5 elimination matches, but given how the appeal of these matches has diminished over the years, these should eventually be phased out.

“I realize that the spectacle of the match has greatly waned over the decades. If anyone could bring it back to some sort of former glory, it’s probably Paul Levesque’s current team, but Wargames is what is going to drive the interest in the show this November, so I think the old format will likely go the way of the Dodo Bird, sooner than later,” Johnson clarified on Survivor Series 2024 hosting traditional elimination tag team matches.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE takes place from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. Recently, WWE has changed the timing for the show as it will begin at 6:00 PM ET instead of the usual 7:00 PM ET. Superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens are being advertised for the event.