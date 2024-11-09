The reports of a possible mid-card title being inaugurated in the WWE came true during the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. The women’s United States Championship was officially introduced on the show which promises new goals for the female talents as they could use this belt as the stepping stone of their career before a world championship win.

On the November 8 episode of WWE Smackdown, the general manager of the show, Nick Aldis introduced the WWE Women’s United States Championship through a pre-taped vignette as the new design of the belt was also shown on TV. Declaring the belt’s introduction another opportunity for the WWE women’s division to showcase its talent, Aldis noted that the women will continue to “shatter glass ceilings.”

In the vignette aired on WWE Smackdown, Aldis stated that the title would not be handed out, but rather one competitor would be determined to hold the prestigious belt as she would seize the opportunity to become the inaugural Women’s United States Champion. There’s no update on how that debuting champion will be crowned.

Following the announcement on WWE Smackdown, the two commentators of the show, Michael Cole and Corey Graves reminded the viewers of the prestige of the United States Championship. How multiple WWE Hall of Famers like Harley Race to the future Hall of Famers John Cena have held it and how this new title will provide an opportunity for the active female roster members to elevate their careers.

WWE Smackdown: women’s US title not to be a blue brand exclusive

Heading into WWE Smackdown, a major spoiler was provided through Fightful Select as the outlet learned about a mid-card women’s title was “imminently” set to be announced by the WWE. The outlet didn’t have any further information on whether the championship will be exclusive to the SmackDown brand or it will be available for all three brands like the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Given the current scenario of the WWE Women’s roster and how superstars can appear on any of the weekly shows, it’s hard to believe that the women’s US title to be an exclusive property of WWE Smackdown only unless the present rumors of the company introducing a Netflix championship becomes true on Monday Night Raw.