The debut of Deonna Purrazzo in All Elite Wrestling was supposed to be a big deal for the company’s roster. After staying stale for a better part of 2023, AEW hired the likes of the former Impact Wrestling star as well as Mercedes Mone to shake things up.

The latter has since gone on to become a dual champion in the AEW while Deonna Purrazzo is yet to experience significant success in the company. After unsuccessfully challenging for the AEW women’s world championship, earlier this year, she was mostly involved in a feud with Thunder Rosa which produced some random matches on weekly AEW television.

With no big plans being around Deonn Purrazzo, AEW Creative is perhaps rooting for the old concept of adding some cohorts with her so that she can finally pick up some momentums which would also get her some TV time.

PWInsider has recently reported that there’s been talk of AEW building a faction around Deonna Purrazzo. There are a number of women on the roster who haven’t been utilized frequently, like Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, or Leila Gray, who are being considered to join the former Knockouts Champion to secure some screen space for their own career’s sake.

Deonna Purrazzo is on a losing streak on AEW programming

In recent times, Deonna Purrazzo has been on a losing streak in AEW when she took on Hikaru Shida during an episode of AEW Collision and came up short. This unfortunately added yet another loss to her record, creating a straight four-match loss. However, it seems that AEW has major plans for her according to the source to bring her back to the winning path.

On the August 10 episode of AEW Collision, a rare match went down where Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa competed in a grueling Texas Bullrope match. With the use of straps legal in a no-DQ environment, the match turned out to be a brutal one in the end of which Rosa picked up the win.

Taking place in the state of Texas, Deonna Purrazzo might have come up short but she earned the respect of her veteran opponent. In an extremely violent environment, The Virtuosa was admittedly “very, very hard” on her to offer the fans a hardcore matchup. This match also wrapped up their feud that continued through the summer of 2024.