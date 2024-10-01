AEW Grand Slam was the event that Saraya got a re-birth in terms of her career in All Elite Wrestling, two years ago. With the latest one being bygone on AEW programming, last week, it could drag the former champion back on track if the latest reports are any indications.

Last Saturday night, the AEW Collision: Grand Slam event hosted a few notable matches, and it included the former WWE Superstar getting her hands on Jamie Hayter after being harassed by her in recent weeks. In a match that was contested under Saraya’s Rules, Jamie Hayter defeated her, who was accompanied by Harley Cameron, in just over eight minutes.

Hayter made her return to AEW at All In 2024 by interrupting Saraya during the Zero-Hour show at Wembley Stadium which could be touted as both the women’s home turf. The feud picked up from that spot and it leaned a bit in the first-ever NXT women’s champion’s favor as hinted in the latest.

During his Backstage Report Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp noted that Saraya has been receiving a lot of praise backstage. This came after her match at Grand Slam: Collision this year at the Arthur Ashe Stadium which was taped last week,

“She had a match at AEW Collision Grand Slam that ended up getting a lot of positive reception backstage.”

Saraya re-signed with AEW to extend her stay for one more year

Previous reports from Fightful Select revealed that within a few months, Saraya could end up on the free agent market. The star inspiring the “Fighting With My Family” movie flick already has her AEW contract extended until at least last month. There were option years in the contract but instead, something else is likely on the table.

In an update, the source further revealed that Saraya has re-signed with the promotion on a one-year agreement, with her contract now running until September 2025. It was also added that the options year clause wasn’t exercised on the company’s part but rather a new contract was agreed upon by both parties.

Saraya was unable to wrestle for years starting in 2018 due to injury reasons and WWE kept her out of the ring during the last portion of her contract. The injury that she was dealing with was thought to be career-ending, but AEW President Tony Khan had other plans as he allowed the female wrestler to come back to action following AEW’s arrival.