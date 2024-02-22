sportzwiki logo
  • WWE’s The Bella Twins Admittedly Have One Last Stint Left In Pro-Wrestling

WWE’s The Bella Twins Admittedly Have One Last Stint Left In Pro-Wrestling

Arindam Pal

Feb 22, 2024 at 5:58 PM

WWE's The Bella Twins Admittedly Have One Last Stint Left In Pro-Wrestling

The Bella Twins reportedly don’t have the smooth connection with the WWE that they previously used to possess. There was a time when these two were considered to be the two female franchise players of the company and essentially the two WWE-lifers who would remain with the brand for a life-long span which isn’t the case.

Earlier this year, WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 23rd. The creative team made all the arrangements by summing up numerous legends on the show to make it a night to remember and the list of attendees included The Bella Twins until they were excluded at the very last moment.

WWE’s The Bella Twins Hosted Interesting Reality TV Series In Late 2023

That marked the beginning of a fallout between the WWE and The Bella Twins which went on to create a rift. Within a few weeks, the latter’s contract with the company was up and they decided not to renew it for substantial reasons. Since leaving the WWE, the two company Hall of Famers are yet to be signing a contract with any other pro-wrestling brand but that could happen given one final stint is yet to follow for the duo.

Cody Rhodes Touted To Be Seth Rollins’ Girlfriend Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Bella Twins want a regular stint before finally calling it a quit

While recently speaking with ESPN, The Bella Twins talked about their future in pro wrestling and made it clear that the time to hang up their wrestling boots hasn’t come. The former WWE Superstars made it clear they still have one last stint left in them and they’re considering any of the top companies to make it happen,

“And so, we never say never. I feel like no wrestler can ever say that. And her and I are always like we definitely feel like we have one last run in us wherever that leads us. There are so many great brands out there now. There are so many countries where you can go put on a good show. So, we definitely have it in us.”

The Bella Twins have been absent from ring competition since their appearance at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. It marked their first time comeback in a WWE ring since the 2018 Evolution PLE and many assumed that they would follow it up with more outings. However, Rumble stayed as a one-off appearance for the duo.

