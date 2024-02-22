Cody Rhodes Touted To Be Seth Rollins’ Girlfriend Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Cody Rhodes has won the 2024 edition of Men’s Royal Rumble Match which essentially confirmed his spot in the main event of Wrestlemania 40. A year before, he was up against the mean antics of The Bloodline and this year will be no different as he will be seen in a rematch against Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.

This match ruled out the chances of seeing Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match at Wrestlemania 40 and the latter one isn’t happy with this situation. The Brahma Bull also turned heel to keep Cody Rhodes in the top babyface position.

Make sure you let @TheRock know if anybody starts talking trash this Saturday at #WWEChamber: Perth 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIjGrguXBo — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2024

Addressing the situation directly, The Rock also affirmed that he won’t be physically present at Elimination Chamber. But if he gets provoked by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ verbal jabs, he wouldn’t hesitate to make an appearance and deliver a slap to both of them just like he did at the Wrestlemania 40 press conference.

The Rock even hinted that he could pull off such a surprise appearance at the Australian WWE PLE but as of this writing, no such change in plans has been observed around his appearance. He also named Seth Rollins as the girlfriend of Seth Rollins as the two are constantly sharing the ring together in promo segments and they will also share another segment at Elimination Chamber when they appear on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show.

Interesting stat about Cody Rhodes’ loss on this week’s Raw

In the opening match of the February 19 episode of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes with help from The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso distracted Rhodes and the referee, which allowed McIntyre to gain some momentum. Rhodes reversed McIntyre’s grapple attempt and he was looking for the Cross Rhodes.

However, Solo Sikoa then hit Cody Rhodes from behind with the Samoan Spike by taking advantage of the chaos to jump onto the ring apron. McIntyre couldn’t believe his eyes but being a current heel character, he took advantage and hit the Wrestlemania 40 main eventer with the Claymore Kick for the big win.

This was Cody Rhodes’ first pinfall loss since WrestleMania 39. In more update, it was noted by WWFOldSchool that this was Rhodes’ first pinfall loss in a WWE television match (not PPV/PLE) since May 2016. Back in that year, he, then known as Stardust at the time lost to Zack Ryder on an episode of WWE Superstars.