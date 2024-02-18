sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE’s The Bella Twins Hosted Interesting Reality TV Series In Late 2023

WWE’s The Bella Twins Hosted Interesting Reality TV Series In Late 2023

Arindam Pal

Feb 18, 2024 at 6:11 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
WWE’s The Bella Twins Hosted Interesting Reality TV Series In Late 2023

The Bella Twins are no strangers to reality TV series. They are the two pioneer duos who brought the Total Divas trend into the WWE that was further spread into more seasons as well as spin-offs down the road. Now they’re gone from the WWE but their involvement in more reality TV shows will continue outside the wrestling company.

As confirmed previously, The Bella Twins hosted a dating show called “Twin Love” on Amazon Prime Video. In a show that’s pretty much different than the others, the two popular stars will bring in ten sets of twins who will live in two houses with the same people. As they go through several tasks and challenges, the twins will eventually find love, going by the synopsis,

“With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires,” the press release reads. “When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever— will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

“I Was Obsessed With That Show In High School,” WWE Bombshell On Total Divas

The Bella Twins had long been planning their departure from the WWE

“Twin Love” is available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, November 17 onward which was just a few days before The Bella Twins turned 40. For the first time, they’ll be spending a birthday where they’re not supposed to be touted as the WWE Superstars. Some might still find it hard not to be a part of the company where they used to be global ambassadors, once.

In early 2023, the rift between The Bella Twins and WWE was noticed for the first time after the company didn’t want to feature a lot of women on their RAW XXX show in January. Differences in creative things also forced them to opt themselves out of the show despite being promoted for the night. Soon after that night, the duo eventually announced to be parting away with the WWE during the Wrestlemania season.

“I Wished We Had The Opportunity,” Nikki Bella Still Has Regrets From WWE Divas Era

Wiping out the rumors of having a fallout with the WWE, The Bella Twins later confirmed in interviews that they had been planning to leave the company for some time and they were waiting to let their WWE contract run out. Moving on, the two have been promoting themselves to be The Garcia Twins and under this name, they will also be appearing on the dating show.

Tagged:

Bella Twins

Brie Bella

Nikki bella

The Bella Twins

total bellas

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?

Feb 28, 2024, 1:06 PM

Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio
Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio

Feb 28, 2024, 1:01 PM

The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40
The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40

Feb 27, 2024, 2:32 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Update On Tag Team Match Featuring Rock And Roman Reigns
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Update On Tag Team Match Featuring Rock And Roman Reigns

Feb 27, 2024, 2:23 PM

Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024
Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Insane Support At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Feb 26, 2024, 7:40 PM

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Pays Respect To Her Father On His 75th Birthday
WWE’s Charlotte Flair Pays Respect To Her Father On His 75th Birthday

Feb 26, 2024, 7:33 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy