The Cavinder Twins Reminds WWE Veteran Of The Bella Twins FOR THIS REASON

Since the very beginning of their signing with the WWE, The Cavinder Twins – Hannah and Haley Cavinder have been touted to become The Bella Twins 2.0 in the company. They have entered the fold at a time when The Bellas are gone from the brand and their replacement could’ve been found much sooner than later via these two mainstream sporting athletes.

While The Cavinder Twins are in the early stages of their training phase in the WWE, one of the most veteran talents in the female WWE locker room, Natalya is confident that the two former collegiate basketball players will eventually make a big impact in the professional wrestling business, and that will be similar to what the two WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) had done in the past.

Speaking on the Twin Talk podcast hosted by The Cavinder Twins, Nattie Neidhart went in-depth on why WWE could have possibly signed the duo who doesn’t have any professional wrestling background. She believed the company heads obviously saw something bright in them. Besides, they have proven their worth to become team players in the game which should help them in the long run.

The Cavinder Twins are always eager to learn just like The Bells in WWE

Moving on, Natalya also noted how The Cavinder Twins always remind her of The Bella Twins. Back in the day, The Queen of Harts and The Bella started their career in the WWE almost at the same time and they got to know each other very close. Per Nattie, the biggest similarity between the set of twin sisters is that they’re always willing to learn,

“You kind of remind me of when I first met the Bellas, because the Bellas … just wanted to dive in[to the training]. I think personally, you guys could make it in the ring. I think that you would do really well in the ring because you’ve done really well in sports, and I feel like you guys are both very coachable. You have to really just let your guard down and be like, ‘Listen, I’m just going to [learn].'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The Cavinder Twins met The Bellas at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles in what appeared to be a “passing the torch” moment for the newbies. Then in a recent interview, Haley noted that she and her sister were pushing themselves for harder training sessions as they continued to adjust to the new athletic condition inside the squared circle.